Practice report: Injury on the offensive line, position change on defensive line

Georgia right guard Ben Cleveland was present for practice, dressed in a full uniform in helmet.
Cleveland, however, wasn't doing much on the practice field, if anything at all. In addition, Cleveland was sporting a heavy wrap around his right ankle and stayed out of all of the individual drills the offensive line went through during Tuesday's practice.
Cleveland has been a participant during each of the previous practices reporters have been allowed to see. Therefore, it's fair to assume Cleveland was injured during last Saturday's scrimmage. Given that Cleveland was with the team for practice, his injury probably isn't too serious.
With Cleveland seemingly out of practice, Georgia had Netori Johnson and Pat Allen taking most of the reps at right guard. Cade Mays, who has been working at right tackle primarily, was also spotted taking at least one rep at right guard.
Cleveland started the final five games of the 2017 season as a redshirt freshman. He is the favorite to once again be Georgia's starter at right guard for the 2018 season.
On the other side of the practice field, Georgia's defensive line picked up a new player.
Chris Barnes, who was on Georgia's offensive line the past two seasons, is now being listed as a defensive lineman. Barnes redshirted in 2016 and appeared in only Georgia's win over Missouri last season. Barnes was wearing No. 97 on the practice field.
Whether this move sticks remains to be seen. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart previously stated this spring that the defensive line's depth has been a concern. Part of that has to do with losing John Atkins (graduation) and Trenton Thompson (early entry to the NFL). Injuries have played their role, with Michael Barnett and Justin Young dealing with some knee injuries.
Young, however, was able to return to practice Tuesday.
