Georgia defensive lineman misses Saturday's practice due to knee injury

Georgia defensive lineman Justin Young was unable to participate in Saturday's scrimmage due to a knee sprain, head coach Kirby Smart revealed after practice.
While Young missed practice, Smart told reporters that he should be able to return by the end of spring practice.
Young has been a rotational player for the Bulldogs at defensive end during his time in Athens. During the 2017 season, Young ended the year with one tackle in four games played. The year prior in 2016, Young saw action in nine games and recorded nine tackles.
While Young's injury isn't serious, it is another hit to a defensive line that Smart has said isn't as deep as previous seasons. Some of this has to do with the fact that Georgia lost John Atkins to graduation and Trenton Thompson due to early entry into the NFL draft. Georgia did welcome junior college transfer Devonte Wyatt to the mix over the winter. The Bulldogs are also slated to bring in class of 2018 signees Tramel Walthour and Jordan Davis on the defensive line this summer.
Young is the second defensive lineman to suffer an injury during the spring. Michael Barnett suffered a "slight dislocation" to one of his knees and could miss the remainder of the spring, although a return hasn't been ruled out just yet. Barnett finished the 2017 season with five tackles but earned more playing time over the final stretch.
Georgia has had its share of injuries this spring. Freshman early enrollee defensive back Divaad Wilson suffered a torn ACL, although Smart wouldn't rule him out for the entire 2018 season. While they have been able to participate in practice, Smart said during a radio interview this week that running backs D'Andre Swift and Brian Herrien are dealing with minor injuries. While he didn't reveal the extent of Herrien's, Smart said Swift had a groin injury.
Freshman running back Zamir White has been rehabbing a torn ACL suffered during his high school team's playoff run.
