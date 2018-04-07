Georgia is replacing three secondary starters. Thus far, Kirby Smart said it hasn't gone well

Georgia is experiencing what it’s like to try and replace three starters in the secondary.
After the first spring scrimmage, it’s not something head coach Kirby Smart is smiling about. Instead, he continuously looked down at the podium and rubbed his face while candidly answering questions about his youthful defensive backfield.
"We're a long way in the secondary. As you know there was kind of a unique unit of DBs that played around here for a long time,” Smart said after a two-hour practice session in the team’s indoor practice facility. “We had been anticipating this void for two years now and we've tried to get some guys in here who can fill that void. We're not where we need to be, we don't have the depth we need and we're not playing at the level we need to play.”
Georgia once had the dependability of Dominick Sanders, Malkom Parrish and Aaron Davis to work with. Now it is in search of a consistent contributor to play opposite of senior Deandre Baker. Smart has second-year players Mark Webb Jr., Ameer Speed and Eric Stokes in “stiff competition” with the G-Day spring game on April 21 drawing closer.
Webb, who has dealt with some hamstring soreness, was practicing with the first team in Saturday’s media availability and has done so throughout the spring. The sophomore signed with the Bulldogs as a wide receiver and moved to cornerback prior to the second game of the regular season in 2017 – after playing both in high school at Archbishop Wood.
Entering his second season and playing sporadically as a freshman, a significant contribution is expected out of Webb.
“It was one of his best days,” Smart said following Saturday's scrimmage. “Mark, he’s probably one of the toughest kids I’ve had since being here as far as not taking himself out of practice, even though he’s got a wheel that’s a little bit slow. It’s part of the growing process. He’s in a stiff competition with Tyrique McGee, Eric Stokes, Ameer Speed. … He’s still got to grow and develop, but he’s physical and he’s tough and I like those.”
Overall, Smart was pleased with his group’s scrimmage as he said it was “upbeat” – something he might not have expected with having to work indoors with early-afternoon rain in the forecast. He noticed his defensive unit performing best when it knew a pass was coming, as expected.
But there is still development to be made. Smart indicated his defensive backs haven’t been challenging themselves mentally, in terms of learning the playbook. Smart will not hesitate in re-shuffling a rotation if needed.
Georgia lacks depth within the unit for the time being, also. The Bulldogs had one early enrollee at defensive back in Divaad Wilson. Wilson, however, tore his ACL after impressing the coaches in the first couple of practices. More signees will be welcomed into the fold during the summer when Tyson Campbell, Nadab Joseph and Chris Smith enroll with the program.
“It's their time and they have to step up or they'll be replaced by the people coming in,” Smart said. “We're not playing really well at those positions, and I would understand it if these guys were on scout team last year and didn't get reps. Because of our depth issues, most of the guys were our backups and didn't have to play last year, but took reps. We're not where we need to be."
