Lamont Gaillard isn't expecting any drop-off along the UGA offensive line

Before last season, Georgia center Lamont Gaillard expected his offensive line to improve and reach a level of dominance.
Check.
Now, after Georgia’s rushing output ranked ninth-best nationally and the offense was clicking in a 13-2 season, Gaillard furthers the expectation come September’s season opener against Austin Peay.
“I’m looking for everyone to expect the same thing that happened last year,” Gaillard said. “I want everyone to be back in the same position. We have to work harder to get back, because we came up short.”
Gaillard thought about declaring for the NFL draft, but coming back for his final campaign with the Bulldogs was fairly easy and he wasn’t focused on making the news public. Instead, the senior is ready to be the elder statesman on the offensive line – playing as a key asset and mentor to a host of highly-touted freshman.
Riley Ridley, expected to be one of Georgia’s productive playmakers as a junior, said that the team predicates itself “in the trenches,” and Gaillard has had to fill the void left by left tackle Isaiah Wynn -- who is set to be a potential first-round draftee in the coming weeks.
“With Lamont being the leader at the center position, we believe in him,” Ridley said. “He makes those calls and puts us in the right decision. Lamont and the younger guys make it easier on us (as playmakers).”
After Wynn’s departure, Georgia has a host of younger linemen who are expected to make significant contributions as first- or second-year players. Along with sophomores Ben Cleveland and Andrew Thomas, who both made multiple starts last season, offensive line coach Sam Pittman will welcome a group of freshmen this season.
Gaillard has seen bright spots from each of the enrolled newcomers, pointing out the work of guard Trey Hill and center Warren Ericson – who has served as a primary backup with Sean Fogarty out for the spring with injury. But the senior center recognizes things being “slow” at this point during practice, and is urging on his teammates.
“I definitely have to be that leader because I’ve been there before,” Gaillard said. “I’m the one that has the most playing time out of anyone. For me to be that leader, everyone is going to look up to me. If we’re on the right page, it’s because of me. There’s no pressure, this is something I'm used to.”
One of Gaillard’s most important understudies has been sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm, who receives a plethora of center-to-quarterback changes throughout a game. With that, the two have built a strong rapport and a sense of trust with each other.
Fromm recalls Gaillard helping him slow things down during his freshman season, after he was called into full-time duty while still gaining a grasp on the playbook. That still continues, but there’s now a sense of confidence that both of the offensive centerpieces will be able to put the offense in a good position nearly each time.
“Lamont is the man and has always been a huge help to me,” Fromm said. “We have really good chemistry and getting everybody set starts with us – getting the protections and the runs right. That’s why this line played so well last season and we’re looking to feed off of that.”
