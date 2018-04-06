Q&A: Andrew Thomas talks move to left tackle, playing again with Jamaree Salyer

Andrew Thomas made quite the name for himself early on during his Georgia career.
Even though he didn't enroll early, Thomas was able to assert himself into the starting lineup midway through the preseason last August. He started all 15 games for the Bulldogs at right tackle for a team that finished ninth in the nation in rushing at 258.4 yards per game.
This spring, Thomas made the move to left tackle and will be the one to protect quarterback Jake Fromm's blind side. He recently met with reporters to discuss the move from right to tackle, as well as how some of the other young linemen have performed thus far.
Q: This is the first time we’ve talked to you about moving from right to left tackle. How did that conversation go (with the coaches)?
A: We talked about it later on in the season. In practice, I started getting some reps with the second and third team at left tackle. The transition has been pretty smooth so far. That’s what I started off playing when I first came, so it’s been pretty well so far.
Q: Coach Smart made a comment, when asked how you’re doing, and he said it’s been very quiet, and that’s a good thing. Does that kind of tell how you’ve done so far?
A: I guess he’s talking about my personality, that I just come in and work and don’t say much.
Q: What’s been the biggest difference from moving from the right side to the left?
A: It’s the mental aspect of it. The plays and everything are the same, but you flip sides. The footwork is what I’m working on right now.
Q: How much of it is like training your body, like working one side of the brain to having to work the other side of the brain?
A: That’s the process right now. I’m breaking down and trying to build muscle memory on the left side.
Q: You talked about how you have a quiet demeanor, and Kirby mentioned to us recently that having the spot you have, and the status you have, he wants you to be more of a vocal leader. What is it like to have your coach say stuff like that? Obviously he thinks you’re capable of more, but I’m sure you want to be doing everything right.
A: It means a lot. I’m working on being more of a leader and speaking up more. First, with the offensive line. And then with the team aspect, trying to be more of a leader.
Q: With Isaiah Wynn gone from the offensive line, in practices does it seem like there’s something missing? That leadership presence maybe?
A: Obviously it is hard to replace a guy like that. But Lamont (Gaillard), he has stepped up as our leader right now and has done a great job.
Q: With Isaiah having one year left, did you have it in your sights to be the left tackle this year?
A: That was in my mind, that was the plan.
Q: Did you ever talk to him about it at all?
A: We talked about it, and like I said, when I first got here, I was a (third-teamer) and he was the (first-teamer) at left tackle. He was mentoring me before I moved over to the right.
Q: How much were you working at left tackle when you were coming down to the stretch there in the postseason and SEC Championship?
A: In practice, I got maybe half of the second team reps at left tackle. And sometimes, it was third team. I did some stuff in individual (drills) too.
Q: What were some of the things you took from Isaiah as a leader?
A: The way Isaiah approached every aspect. Every day was like a game for him. That’s what I’m trying to build right now.
Q: What about the spot you’re leaving behind at right tackle. What are you seeing in Isaiah Wilson and the other guys out there?
A: All the guys, right now, at right tackle are working really hard. I’ve seen a lot of improvements with Isaiah, and Cade (Mays) is also working really hard. It’s going to be a good competition.
Q: Is there any advice you would give them?
A: When I try to talk to them, it’s about things I used to struggle with – as far as hand placement and things like that. But most of the time I just leave it to (offensive line coach Sam) Pittman.
Q: When you look back at last season, that was 15 games you started as a true freshman. Is that even better than you imagined when you signed out of Pace (Academy)? Or was that what you expected?
A: When I talked to Coach Pittman when he was recruiting me, he told me if I came here and worked hard I would have a chance to play early. So even when I was training back at Pace with my o-line coach, the plan was to play early.
Q: You also battled through some minor injuries early in the year. Are you completely healthy now and what were you dealing with during the year?
A: I’m completely healthy now. Back then, it wasn’t really anything bad. It was just nicks and bruises, things like that.
Q: For you, as someone who said he’s a quiet guy, is it getting out of your comfort zone when you try to get more vocal out there?
A: Coach Smart always says being a leader sometimes is uncomfortable for people. That’s just something I have to work on.
Q: What’s your description of Coach Pittman? What appeals to you about him? How do you guys click?
A: It’s just something about Coach Pittman. It’s hard to explain. He relates to all the guys. The room is like a family. We all listen to him. It’s a brotherhood. It makes it easy when you’re having fun with your brothers.
Q: What about Trey Hill and Warren Ericson? And Cade coming in, the early enrollees? Do you think they see you and your ability to play as a true freshman and want to follow that lead?
A: They can look up to me because I did the same thing and went through the same thing. They’re kind of ahead of me because they early enrolled. But all three of those guys are doing pretty well right now. They’re learning fast and working hard.
Q: Are you excited to reunite with Jamaree (Salyer) and maybe play on the same o-line again?
A: Yeah, I am. It’s been a minute since I’ve played with him. We’ll see what he can do when he gets here.
Q: Coaches last year always were saying how good your technique and fundamentals were coming from Pace Academy. And that’s where Jamaree comes from. How much do you credit (Pace Academy offensive line coach) Kevin Johnson and how much does he still have to do with training you as an offensive lineman?
A: He has a lot to do with it, pretty much everything. He’s built me up. Obviously, I learned a lot from Coach Pittman also, but the fundamentals, that’s what I learned from (Johnson), playing for him for four years. I still train with him to this day.
Q: Can we expect Jamaree to come in with the same level of technique and fundamentals because he’s worked with him?
A: I expect him to have the same type of things, yeah.
Comments