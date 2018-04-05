Georgia running back dealing with groin injury, Kirby Smart reveals

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift has been slowed down during spring practice with a groin injury, head coach Kirby Smart revealed in a radio appearance on 680 The Fan.
Swift entered the offseason as Georgia's top running back at the position. He totaled 81 carries for 618 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs' third running back during his freshman season. With Nick Chubb and Sony Michel off to the NFL, Swift is the favorite to be Georgia's starter in 2018.
Georgia is returning rising juniors Brian Herrien and Elijah Holyfield at the position. But Smart also noted that Herrien has been "dinged" in practice, which has slowed him down some as well. This could mean that Holyfield has a great chance to show what he can do at the position with the added practice reps.
Herrien was Georgia's fourth back a season ago and totaled 61 carries for 215 yards and a touchdown. Holyfield mostly saw time in mop-up duty and carried the ball 50 times for 293 yards and two touchdowns.
"They're competing, they're doing really well," Smart said. "We've been dinged up some. Herrien's been dinged a little bit. Swift's been dinged some, he's had some groin issues. But those kids are growing. The biggest expectation on them is ball security and blitz pickups. It's not a matter of just carrying the ball and making people miss. That's actually the easier part of their job. The tougher part is understanding the protections."
Georgia obviously knows what it has in the three returning running backs, given their output to date. But there is a little more Smart wants to see from them as well. Earlier this spring, Smart said he was hoping to see which players stepped up in special teams roles, especially since Michel was a game-day contributor in that facet.
"Who of those three is going to say I can lead this spot, I can contribute on special teams, I can do every pick up right, I can protect the ball right, and I can go out and affect the rest of the team by the energy and attitude I practice with," Smart said in early March. "That's what I want to see."
Smart also mentioned that running back Zamir White has continued to progress from a torn ACL suffered during the high school playoffs.
White, an early enrollee, has been able to participate in individual drills but has been ruled out against contact. Georgia is hopeful he will be able to participate in contact drills during preseason practice in August.
"He gets to run around, move around," Smart said. "He just can't be involved in the contact, which we all know that's the next step for him. That's the part you're going to have to see to get the ultimate confidence, and he gets confidence in his ability to pick things up and get some contact. We won't get to see that this spring."
