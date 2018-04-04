Wanting to earn starting spot, Juwan Taylor sees spring as 'do or die' opportunity

It's been a long waiting game for Juwan Taylor.
For three years, he was relegated to a backup role. In his first two seasons, he didn't come close to the top of the depth chart. If not for an injury and suspension to two players simultaneously, he wouldn't have started the lone game he got during his junior season.
Even so, Taylor didn't think about leaving the program. If he was unable to crack the starting lineup, he would use every year at UGA trying to do so.
But for Taylor, the past three years were admittedly difficult at times. He came to Georgia in the recruiting class of 2015. Since, he has primarily been a special teams player who served a reserve role at inside linebacker.
With Roquan Smith off to the NFL and Reggie Carter graduated, the opportunity Taylor has been waiting for now exists. It’s one he doesn’t want to squander either.
“For me, for this spring, it’s do or die,” Taylor said. “That’s how I take it every practice. This is my last year. This is my only opportunity to showcase my talent.”
With two starting spots up for grabs at inside linebacker, Taylor hopes to earn one of them by the time the spring is over. He will also hope to hold onto it through the summer and preseason as well. Taylor is well-positioned as a veteran inside linebacker who understands the Georgia defense inside and out. He also got some valuable experience in games by earning a start against Vanderbilt and playing a major role against Missouri. He got those two games of added playing time with Carter sidelined due to a concussion and a suspension to Natrez Patrick.
Through the spring thus far, Taylor has consistently been spotted as one of the top two inside linebackers during individual drills at practice. But that doesn’t mean Taylor has locked himself into a starting role just yet.
Head coach Kirby Smart said the inside linebacker position could be played out in a six-man rotation this year.
“We’ve been rolling them, who goes with the ones, twos, threes, because there’s really no defined starter in my opinion,” Smart said. “There are literally six guys competing for two starting spots, and there’s nobody that’s a starter there. Nobody that’s really played a lot.”
In his career, Taylor has 24 career tackles. He recorded three of those, including one for a loss, in his start at Vanderbilt a year ago.
Great depth at inside linebacker kept Taylor from playing earlier in his career. Not getting those snaps could have led a lot of players to transfer. Taylor, however, said that never crossed his mind.
“I feel it’s where I belong,” Taylor said.
Knowing that he only has one season left, Taylor said it is imperative to leave his mark as a Georgia football player. He has stepped up into more of a leadership role as a senior, too, as a result.
Taylor has one more chance to earn the starting spot that has eluded him. It appears he will do everything he can to ensure it happens.
“It’s important because it’s my last year,” he said. “Previously I didn’t have any playing time.”
