Deandre Baker was close to choosing the NFL. One memory kept him from doing so

Deandre Baker couldn’t shake the memory.
His team came so close to a national championship. But in his mind, he kept recalling how the title game against Alabama ended. Georgia sacked Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of field goal range in overtime, with the Bulldogs believing they were close to the program's first national championship since 1980.
Then Tagovailoa launched a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to win the national title.
Baker was on the other side of the field when that play occurred. The fact that his team fell one game short served as the motivating factor to return. On top of all that, it just so happened that Baker was watching ESPN on the Monday deadline to make a decision about the NFL draft. That particular Tagovailoa-to-Smith touchdown appeared again. If there were any second thoughts about turning pro, they were, in that moment, destroyed.
Never miss a local story.
“That can’t happen again,” Baker said. “I felt I could help my team get back to the same game.”
Leading up to the NFL draft early entry deadline, Baker said the feedback he received slated him anywhere in the first three rounds. He added that both head coach Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Mel Tucker were surprised he selected to come back.
Baker even admitted that if Georgia won the national championship, he "probably" would have entered the draft.
But the fact Georgia fell short was a deciding factor to return.
“I wanted to come back and do something great with my teammates,” Baker said.
Throughout the 2017 season, Baker, who recorded three interceptions and nine pass breakups, didn’t see too many passes thrown his way. According to Pro Football Focus, Baker went 372 defensive snaps last year without surrendering a touchdown.
And when the national stage came his way, Baker seemed to play some of his best football. While the Bulldogs were attacked mercilessly through the air in the first half against Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl, Baker came up with one of the biggest plays of the game late.
Fighting through traffic, on third-and-12 in double overtime, Baker recognized Oklahoma was turning back to a quick misdirection passing play over the middle. Baker avoided receivers looking to divert his angle, and was able to force Marquise Brown out of bounds and short of the first down.
This set up Lorenzo Carter’s blocked field goal and subsequent berth into the national championship after a Sony Michel walk-off touchdown.
And in that national title game, Baker drew Alabama receiver Calvin Ridley a good bit. While Ridley did come up with a late touchdown off of a broken play, Baker held him to 32 yards on four catches.
“He’s a lockdown corner,” defensive tackle Julian Rochester said. “I like him on the side, that’s all his side.”
Baker’s emergence truly began as a sophomore. He began the 2016 season as a backup, with Malkom Parrish and Juwuan Briscoe manning the outside. But after Georgia’s 45-14 loss to Mississippi in the fourth week of that season, Georgia made a change by inserting Baker into the starting lineup.
It didn’t take long to see this was the right move to make.
With cornerback Malkom Parrish, defensive back Aaron Davis and safety Dominick Sanders all graduating, Baker is now the seasoned veteran in the secondary. He said he is ready for the challenge that awaits him now that he decided for one last go-around at Georgia.
“Now they’re gone, so it’s time for me to step up,” Baker said.
Comments