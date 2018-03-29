UGA's top offensive lineman played final stretch of 2017 season with injured shoulder

The average spectator wouldn’t have realized it as Georgia’s rushing offense remained strong toward the end of the season.
Left tackle Isaiah Wynn was dealing with some pain in his shoulder. But with Georgia chasing a championship near the end of the regular season, there was no way Wynn would miss any games.
Against Kentucky, which was Georgia’s 11th game of the 2017 season, Wynn suffered a shoulder injury. As it turned out, he tore his labrum, leaving him at what he described as having “85 percent” strength in the afflicted shoulder.
“It’s harder to block with it because you’re always getting it jammed back,” Wynn said. “But it’s good.”
Wynn gutted out the injury and helped Georgia to a trio of impressive rushing performances against Georgia Tech, Auburn in the SEC Championship and Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl.
A little pain wasn’t going to get in Wynn’s way of helping his team to a national title appearance.
“We had a heck of a season,” Wynn said. “Why let that stop us from getting where we needed to go?”
Wynn actually delayed his shoulder season until after the Senior Bowl week. Wynn went through practices and drills, and possibly played his way into a first-round selection as a result. While he spent the season at left tackle, Wynn played guard during Senior Bowl practices and did enough to impress NFL coaches and personnel.
ESPN’s Todd McShay tabbed Wynn as his 31st overall prospect in his most recent rankings. McShay's counterpart, Mel Kiper Jr., took Wynn out of the first round of his recent mock draft, although he was included in his previous one.
“Wynn is another prospect who helped himself at the Senior Bowl,” Kiper wrote previously. “He was one of the best offensive linemen there, and he neutralized pass-rushers on almost every one-on-one rep. Wynn played guard and tackle for the Bulldogs, but at 6-2, 308, scouts see him as a guard at the next level.”
The shoulder surgery prevented Wynn from working out at Georgia’s recent pro day.
“It’s bittersweet about not being able to perform,” Wynn said. “But it’s good to come out here and support the guys who I grind with, and see everybody chase their dreams, and work toward their goals.”
With Wynn gone, Georgia has a hole to fill at left tackle. The plan, beginning late in the 2017 season, was to move Andrew Thomas from right to left tackle. So far, that has worked out well with spring practice underway.
Thomas said Wynn was instrumental in his development during his true freshman season.
“Every day was like a game for him,” Thomas said. “That’s what I’m trying to build right now.”
