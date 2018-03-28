In-state and highly touted defensive tackle holds Georgia in high regard

After his junior season at Mountain View, four-star defensive tackle Jaelin Humphries saw a steady increase in recruiting interest from Power 5 programs.
From Jan. 13 to March 6, Humphries received five scholarship offers – four of which came from SEC programs – and now holds 19 with his senior campaign nearing. At The Opening Atlanta Regional, he had another opportunity to boost interest and made the nearby trip to Buford to showcase his skills in front of a horde of media and high-school talent evaluators.
Humphries performed in all of the individual tests and spent over an hour in defensive line drills amongst some of the top-rated centers and guards in the 2019 recruiting class. Humphries’ overall scores have not yet been made available.
“I could’ve done a little bit better (Sunday), but I think I did decent,” Humphries said.
Never miss a local story.
After taking time to showcase, Humphries updated the state of his recruiting process. There are a group of schools that have shown the greatest amount of interest and all of them come in the SEC: Auburn, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
Georgia doesn’t hold a defensive tackle commit in its upcoming class and Humphries is seemingly one of the select few to be pursued at the position, along with Upson-Lee’s Travon Walker.
“They’re recruiting me pretty hard and I stay in touch with those coaches a lot,” Humphries said. “I went on an unofficial visit to Florida (Saturday) and it went pretty good.”
Humphries is basing his recruiting decision on whether a program makes him feel at home, and geographically, Georgia provides that opportunity being less than 50 miles away.
According to the 247Sports.com composite rankings, Humphries ranks as the 13th-overall defensive tackle nationally and the 26th-best prospect in the state of Georgia. He measures in at 6-foot-4, 303 pounds.
“It’s not far from home as an in-state team,” Humphries said. “I like Georgia, the coaching staff and the vibe in Athens.”
Georgia’s pursuit of Humphries is led by defensive line coach Tray Scott, who has made a recruiting impression in the Atlanta area in his second year with the program. Humphries notices plenty when he sees Scott work on the practice field, including how he communicates with his players and indicates the importance of technique.
Humphries would like to make a commitment midway through his senior season at Mountain View, but could wait until National Signing Day in February.
“I speak to Coach Tray Scott a lot and keep in touch with him,” Humphries said. “I like coach Scott a lot. He’s a great dude, a great person to know and a great defensive line coach.”
Comments