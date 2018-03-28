Having fully transitioned to receiver, Mecole Hardman is ready to add 'flavor' to position

Mecole Hardman believes he can add some additional flare to Georgia’s passing attack.
At this time a year ago, Hardman was in the midst of a position switch. He spent his freshman year as a cornerback and then moved to receiver last spring. He found himself dealing with a learning curve as it took some time to adjust to a position he never played before. In high school, he was a quarterback and running back on offense, and therefore had to learn the basics of catching passes properly at the collegiate level.
That’s now behind him, with Hardman coming off of a strong finish to the 2017 season. Holding an expertise with the playbook, Hardman believes he can bring more to the table as a junior.
“Once you get it down like I have it now, you can start putting a little flavor to it on your own, and play how you’re supposed to play,” Hardman said.
By this, Hardman means he doesn’t have to stay directly on script with a particular route. If a defender is playing a certain way, Hardman can try some techniques that break the initial line of the route. And as the chemistry between a quarterback and receiver grows, the coaching staff allows for more leeway in this area.
Hardman said the trust with quarterback Jake Fromm has grown to the point where they can maneuver their way around a strict route concept.
“In the playbook, you have lines and they tell you the route,” Hardman said. “But on the field, coming out first, you try to run it like that. But once you know it, you can do different releases, stems, and not necessarily how it’s drawn up. When you’re comfortable with that, coaches will give you more freedom to do more things.”
As a sophomore, Hardman caught 25 passes for 418 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 61 rushing yards and two touchdowns as a wildcat quarterback and jet sweep runner.
Early on in the 2017 season, however, it took some time for Hardman to adjust to his new role. He dealt with some dropped passes and became his own toughest critic. Toward the middle of the season, Hardman began to sense his comfort level rising.
And by Georgia’s game against Missouri on Oct. 14, 2017, Hardman started to feel like he was turning a corner.
“Before that, I don’t know what was going on,” Hardman said. “I was dropping things, I couldn’t get open. I was like, dang. But after the Missouri game, it just clicked. After that, I had a good thing going for myself.”
Hardman only caught two passes against the Tigers but totaled 71 yards and a touchdown. He also added a 35-yard rushing touchdown that game, too.
Through the early going of spring practice, Hardman’s teammates have seen further growth from the former five-star recruit out of Elbert County.
“You look at last spring to this spring, including the season, and Mecole’s gotten a whole lot better,” tight end Charlie Woerner said. “He keeps working at it. I think he’s going to be one of the stars of the future, and he kind of already is. He’s going to keep getting better.”
In Georgia's national championship loss to Alabama, Hardman caught a deep ball from Fromm and took it to the house for an 80-yard touchdown. That kind of big-play ability has Georgia excited about Hardman's potential in 2018. And Hardman himself is motivated not only by his performance in the title game, which also featured a rushing touchdown, but by how the end result didn't go his team's way.
“I think all these guys, when we’re out there practicing for a reason,” Hardman said. “When you lose a game like that, you don’t lose it until you get back to that spot and actually win it. That’s our motivation for this year.”
