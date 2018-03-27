Georgia turns to another position to field the fullback role on offense

A position that was once a consistent piece of Georgia’s offense won’t be used, at least in the traditional sense, this upcoming season.
Now that Christian Payne has graduated, the fullback position is fading into the past. Instead, tight ends will be used in place of fullbacks.
“We'll keep those portions of our offense,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “We think those are good weapons to have that. It'll be done by committee.”
A few days ago, Smart said Georgia used a tight end as Payne’s backup when the Bulldogs travelled last season due to the number of players (70) Georgia can bring when it goes on the road.
Payne, who started for two seasons, has used all of his eligibility. This fall, Georgia will utilize its stable of tight ends — Isaac Nauta, Jackson Harris, Charlie Woerner, Luke Ford and John FitzPatrick — when Payne might have played last season.
With the Bulldogs working on fundamentals early in spring practice, Woerner said the tight ends haven’t yet been folded into the fullback’s role in the offense.
“We'll see come summer and fall camp if we incorporate the tight ends in that,” Woerner said.
The end of the fullback position in Athens has been coming ever since Georgia hired Smart.
At an event in Macon two years ago, Smart said, "I’m not a fullback guy.” Asked a day later what he meant, Smart explained that fullbacks and tight ends generally do the same thing: block and catch passes.
“If you look at the course of scholarships in the SEC, I don’t think you’ll find a whole lot of fullbacks who were signed to be fullbacks,” Smart said at the time. “You’ll find tailbacks that were converted. You’ll find O-linemen that might be converted who could run.”
Not since Quayvon Hicks in 2012 has Georgia used a scholarship on a fullback. And under Smart, the Bulldogs won't use one in the future. Whereas Payne stood 6-foot-1 and weighed 242 pounds, Georgia’s tight ends weigh just as much and average 6-foot-5, making them better targets in the passing game.
When Payne missed the SEC Championship with an undisclosed injury, Georgia used running back Elijah Holyfield on its first offensive play as a lead blocker and Nick Chubb picked up 13 yards. Without a true fullback, the Bulldogs racked up 421 yards and 28 points.
“It’s one of those situations where we try to get the best quality player who can play the most positions,” Smart said two years ago. “Sometimes a fullback is more limited.”
