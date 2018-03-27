Georgia to get 'creative' with hopes in finding a new starter at the star position

Georgia’s secondary returns four players with experience. But with two 2017 contributors graduating, the need to fill one starting spot has been underway since the start of spring practice.
At safety, J.R. Reed and Richard LeCounte appear entrenched as starters at safety. At cornerback, the top two options on the outside have been Deandre Baker and Tyrique McGhee.
The star position, Georgia’s term for the nickel spot, is where the Bulldogs are rotating multiple players to find at least a temporary starter.
McGhee has been in the mix there as well, along with William Poole and Divaad Wilson. Wilson, however, announced on Twitter that he tore his ACL during last Saturday’s practice, which would effectively end his season before it ever started.
Before Wilson’s revelation, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said a serious injury would require some movement at the position.
“In our league, we have to get creative there,” Smart said. “Last year, it was a struggle.”
For the most part, Aaron Davis was Georgia’s primary star position player. But there were times when outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter was asked to move out there and play in space.
Smart appears to favor bigger bodies for the position, since guarding bigger slot receivers and tight ends is oftentimes part of the responsibility. Smart said that McGhee has done a great job whenever he is lined up at star but that he worries about his stature at 5-foot-10 and 187 pounds.
This could lead to mixing and matching with a few linebackers at the position.
With Carter off to the NFL, outside linebacker Walter Grant has worked in at star, with Smart saying he has done a good job at the position thus far. Linebacker Jaden Hunter is another name Smart mentioned in the star competition.
“Jaden Hunter may be a guy because he’s athletic and can play in space,” Smart said. “We’re going to keep trying to put the best 11 on the field.”
The Bulldogs would like to get a good feel for who the top players at each spot are coming out of the spring. But with the rest of Georgia’s highly-touted recruiting class arriving in the summer, more competition will exist in the secondary.
Georgia will welcome Tyson Campbell, the nation’s second-ranked cornerback out of American Heritage in Plantation, Florida. Campbell, at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, could be an option on the outside at cornerback. While he isn't available for the spring, rising sophomore Deangelo Gibbs, who isn't enrolled at Georgia for the spring semester, will be a candidate at star once he rejoins the team.
Rising sophomore Ameer Speed is another option Georgia could consider working in its first team on defense. Speed, at 6-foot-3 and 211 pounds, hasn’t been mentioned at star but could be an option to consider based on his frame. Reed said Speed is someone who has come a long way since enrolling last year.
“He’s developed a great job over the year,” Reed said. “He really didn’t get to play a lot last year. In practice, he really has developed as a player. This spring is going to be big for him, and for all the other guys who have been developing and fighting for positions.”
