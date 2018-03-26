Four-star prospect Travon Walker being recruited 'harder and harder' by Georgia

Travon Walker showed up to The Opening Atlanta Regional on Sunday wearing a set of red-and-black Georgia gloves with the big bulldog on the palms.
The reasoning was that it was a readily-available set in his book bag of football gear. Walker, a four-star defensive lineman out of Upson-Lee High School, does have the Bulldogs in his top four though, along with other programs in the region.
Walker’s recently-trimmed list has Alabama, Clemson and South Carolina joining Georgia. Despite the short list, he continues to receive interest from Florida and Michigan.
“They’re both coming after me super hard,” Walker said. “They keep coming, coming and pushing for me.”
Georgia has had Walker on its list of priorities for quite a while as he was a name to watch during the Bulldogs’ pursuit of the 2017 class — the first fully-recruited group under third-year head coach Kirby Smart. Walker isn’t afraid to give that interest back to Georgia, either.
The last trip from Thomaston to Athens was made about two months ago for one of the many junior days held by the staff to display the program to prospects in upcoming classes. Walker has taken plenty of trips to Georgia during his recruiting process, but one thing doesn’t seem to change.
“They keep coming at me harder and harder, even though they’re in my top four,” Walker said. “They just don’t give up, and also the team is coming together and everything’s clicking.”
While competing in the showcase event to open the recruiting camp circuit, Walker was around a number of Georgia targets and commits. Walker was near the front of a big group working on a pass-rush drill and Nolan Smith, a five-star Bulldog pledge, was standing near him throughout in support and doing some recruiting of his own as well.
Walker posted an overall football rating of 99.24 and was not one of the nine invitees to The Opening Finals in Dallas this July. Of the nine finalists, three were Georgia commits. According to the 247Sports.com composite rankings, Walker ranks as the third-best defensive tackle nationally.
“It helped me compete better and I did OK,” Walker said. “I came out here, went up against some of the best in the Southeast and got better.”
Walker is in search of a winning program, a depth chart that presents an opportunity for playing time and an advantageous opportunity in education. Georgia, after its recent 13-2 season, offers that appeal to a number of recruits — especially defensive prospects since it lost a number of starting contributors.
Entering spring practice, a number of early enrollees and sophomores have engaged in significant competition for playing time. In the front seven, Georgia lost six starters or key rotators: Davin Bellamy, Lorenzo Carter, John Atkins, Roquan Smith, Reggie Carter and Trenton Thompson.
“It tells you that something is going right with the coaching,” Walker said. “You surround yourself with great players and that leads to a natty.”
Among Georgia defensive line targets, most of them have indicated a strong relationship with second-year position coach Tray Scott as they look to find a collegiate destination. For Walker, it goes a step further and is a leading reason for his interest in the Bulldogs.
“He’s a father figure, and he wouldn’t tell me wrong,” Walker said. “He would tell me everything he tells his little kids. It’s how he carries me in, despite being a recruit. When I go down on a visit, he is sure to spend time with me and may even pull me aside.”
