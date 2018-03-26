Thomas moves to left tackle: 'If you don’t notice him, it’s probably a good thing'

Before the 2017 season wrapped up, Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman revealed that the plan would be to move Andrew Thomas from right to left tackle. With Isaiah Wynn off to the NFL, Georgia needed to make sure it had a replacement it could trust.
So far, there has been nary a peep of how the early transition has gone. And as head coach Kirby Smart pointed out, that's probably a good thing.
Thomas has stepped in at left tackle and continued the traits that made him a candidate to start as a true freshman on the other side of the line. Perhaps there is a comfort level from this coaching staff, too. While there has been only one padded practice in three sessions, Smart, who admitted he hasn't "paid as close attention as I should," has yet to see any negative moments coming from that side of the offensive front.
"I do know this, if you don’t notice him, it’s probably a good thing," Smart said. "It’s not like it’s popping up sacks. It’s very quiet. It’s like, OK, there are not a lot of issues over there. We haven’t had a lot of pass rush on that side. He’s made the transition well. I think Coach Pittman has done a good job leading up to this with walkthroughs, knowledge — we had bowl practices where we just worked on us and he flipped over there and played two or three practices. So it’s not foreign to him."
Thomas entered Georgia's starting five during the 2017 preseason, first appearing at left guard. He then moved to first-team right tackle shortly after and started all 15 games of this past season there. Thomas was a consistent force and helped the offensive line pave the way for Georgia to average 258.4 rushing yards per game, which ranked ninth nationally.
While Georgia ultimately played two redshirt freshmen at right guard in Solomon Kindley and Ben Cleveland, Thomas was the only true freshman offensive lineman to run with the first team during the season. Back before the College Football Playoff National Championship, Thomas said he was confident he could earn a starting spot after enrolling.
"I knew I had a chance to play early," Thomas said. "I just had to work hard, and that's what I did."
Thomas, a quiet kid by nature, came to Georgia with great technique and a work ethic that the coaching staff couldn't ignore.
But while Thomas was able to perform at a high level early in his career, Smart is hopeful that he sees one particular area grow from the Pace Academy product this offseason.
"He’s done a tremendous job," Smart said. "The challenge for Andrew is can he become a vocal leader, not just a leader by example. He’s got to learn to push other guys and challenge other guys along with Lamont. I think he can be that kind of impact leader."
Wynn, who spoke to reporters at Georgia's pro day last week, said he is confident Thomas will do just fine filling in for him at left tackle.
"He’s not going to let that go," Wynn said. "He’s going to continue on that tradition."
With Thomas moving to left tackle, that has opened up a competition at right tackle. Thus far during the spring, Isaiah Wilson, Cade Mays and Pat Allen have been battling one another. During the open periods reporters are able to observe, Wilson has primarily been with the first team, with Mays and Allen rotating with the second team.
Wynn noted that Wilson, a former five-star recruit who redshirted as a freshman in 2017, possesses a lot of potential to play the position.
"He has the size, he has the ability," Wynn said. "So far, I’ve only heard good things about him. I’m looking forward to seeing how it all shakes out by the end of the spring."
