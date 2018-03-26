Details from former UGA staffer's arrest on surveillance and drug charges

A human resources employee discovered two wireless cameras in the men's shower at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, which led to the arrest of a former assistant equipment manager.
A UGA athletics employee found the cameras in the shower and reported this incident to UGA on Feb. 26. Police were dispatched a day later and an investigation immediately followed.
On Friday, Kevin Purvis turned himself in and was booked on illegal surveillance and eavesdropping charges, as well as for allegedly being in possession of drugs. The drug charges came after police searched Purvis' residence and vehicle. At his home on Timothy Rd. in Athens, officers wrote that they found Purvis was in possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and was in possession without a prescription of fentanyl patches.
Fentanyl, an opioid prescribed as a pain killer but carries a high risk of addiction, is considered a Schedule II drug under the Controlled Substances Act. Even when taken in the form of patches, this drug generally carries a warning that life-threatening respiratory problems can arise when used by those who aren't tolerant to opioid medicines.
Following the investigation, a judge signed five warrants for Purvis' arrest. Three were for felony surveillance and eavesdropping, one was for felony possession of a Schedule II drug, and one was for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Purvis, who was released on $8,500 bond early Saturday morning, was fired after this allegation came to light. Head coach Kirby Smart was asked to comment about the staffer during his Saturday news conference.
“Disappointed, upset, but very pleased that it didn’t involved any of our student-athletes, and that’s key and we’re really focused on spring ball,” Smart said.
Purvis, a native of Ocilla, has been with the Georgia football program since 2006. He was hired by Georgia after working in a similar capacity at Valdosta State.
