While he has been a Georgia pledge for over a year, two elite schools are still in the running

Nolan Smith was the loudest voice amongst a horde of athletes during a pass-rush drill at The Opening Atlanta Regional.
Georgia’s highest-rated commitment was keeping a close eye on players he is targeting to join him with the Bulldogs and actively supporting them on. The group of linemen, the first to compete for the opportunity to make the finals in Dallas, featured a host of Georgia prospects including Travon Walker, Justin Eboigbe, BJ Ojulari, Harry Miller and Clay Webb.
“Hands, baby, hands,” Smith yelled to Walker, a four-star defensive end out of Upson-Lee, followed by a mid-air chest bump. “How about those hands! I’ve got love for you, baby.”
Smith laughed and danced his way to a Nike football rating of 141.18 during the chilly Sunday morning showcase event, which was the highest score out of everyone. He measured in at 6-foot-3 and 234 pounds, and ranked in the 99th percentile in each tested category: 40-yard dash (4.51 seconds), vertical jump (39.6 inches), peak power (8860 watts), agility (4.15 seconds) and power ball (44.5 feet).
Smith was one of nine prospects to be added to the Nike Opening finals roster.
The numbers correlate to the recruiting ranking for the five-star Savannah native. Smith is considered the fifth-overall prospect nationally and the third-best weak-side defensive end, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.
“There aren’t people blessed enough to play this game,” Smith said. “We have to be excited to be out here and enjoy it. Some people just come out here and be so uptight and serious, but I’m not that type of person. God gave us the talent to play football and bring other people happiness.”
Smith committed to Georgia on Jan. 29, 2017 as one of the first pledges of the 2019 class – which now ranks as the top group nationally. But since then, a few of the Bulldogs biggest recruiting rivals have been battling for the highly-touted defensive end.
It’s down to three for Smith, despite holding the Georgia pledge. The only other programs that he said have an opportunity are Alabama and Clemson. Smith has taken a number of visits to each of the three programs and had a constant Clemson voice in his ear. Clemson signee Xavier Thomas – who Smith said, “talks crazy” – was his high-school roommate.
The Bulldogs, however, continue to hold their ground due to a strong relationship with inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann. Smith hopes to study engineering in college, with the university forming a College of Engineering in 2012.
“I wouldn’t say it’s real secure, but I really like Georgia and it is home,” Smith said. “There’s just something about coming off of the plane or crossing the border into Georgia from Florida coming from IMG Academy. There’s just something about home that gives you an extra boost and aspirations.”
Smith’s connection with Schumann is stronger than any with an assistant coach from another program, despite coaching a different position. The two engage in conversation every day, and it extends beyond football on a number of occasions.
A lot of Smith’s questions to Schumann are based around leadership, and the 17-year-old athlete has an eagerness to “be a better teammate.” Consequently, it’s where Smith’s energy stems from.
“He’s been recruiting me since I was in the ninth grade,” Smith said. “If you ever know coach Schumann, he walks in with some nice boots and it’s hard to miss him.”
Despite being more-than-willing to enjoy and draw out the recruiting process, Smith has his eye on a host of 2019 prospects to add to the class. The rising senior carries a similar recruiting leader mentality as Richard LeCounte III did for the 2017 class, who also originates from the coastal Georgia area.
Smith started rattling off names and the list continued to grow as names came to mind. Some of his top targets include Walker, Grayson defensive end Owen Pappoe, Callaway offensive guard Keiondre Jones and Archer defensive back Andrew Booth.
“I’m calling people out now, because this is our class,” Smith said. “For all of the boys I’m hitting up, I hope you hear this. Stay home.”
