Freshman early enrollee goes down to injury during Saturday's practice

Georgia freshman defensive back Divaad Wilson suffered a "lower extremity" extremity, head coach Kirby Smart revealed after Saturday's practice.
Wilson enrolled early and was going through his third practice with the Bulldogs when the injury occurred. Wilson was someone Smart had been pleased with since he arrived to campus. Wilson was among those competing for a spot at the star position.
"That’s disheartening because he had three really good practices," Smart said. "I was really fired up about him. We’ll have to wait and see what the injury is."
While Smart was upset about the injury, he didn't want to indicate the severity since there hasn't been a diagnosis yet.
"Again, I don’t want to jump to conclusions but he was down out there. We’ll see if he’s able to come back or not," Smart said.
Wilson, who played high school football at Miami Northwestern, was originally committed to Florida but decommitted in late November. He chose the Bulldogs on the first day of the early signing period and signed his national letter-of-intent. He enrolled in January and was someone who got off to a good start in winter workouts.
Smart said Wilson offers great size for the star position, which is the nickel cornerback on defense.
"We’d watched him play. We had him in for camp over the summer and thought a lot of him," Smart said. "The biggest thing is he’s 190-195 pounds. He’s that (Maurice) Smith, that Aaron Davis, that star type body. He was picking things up well."
With Wilson, Georgia has been rotating cornerbacks William Poole and Tyrique McGhee at star. Smart also mentioned that linebackers Walter Grant, Keyon Brown and Jaden Hunter are getting a look at star too. But Wilson appeared to be someone who Smart thought of as promising for the position.
“We’re probably going to have to move somebody else there if Divaad’s out for any amount of time,” Smart said.
