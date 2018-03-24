Former NFL safety returns to Georgia football program in professional capacity

Bacarri Rambo is back with his college team.
The former Georgia safety has been brought onto head coach Kirby Smart's staff as an intern for the time being. Rambo has been spotted at Georgia practices this week, which is why his name was brought up during Saturday's news conference. Smart said he is hopeful that Rambo will be able to earn a promotional title at some point in the near future.
"He is currently working as an intern and there is a possibility he will be, and we hope for him to be a (graduate assistant) eventually whenever the time's right," Smart said. "Right now, he's just an intern and he's an invaluable resource for these kids."
Rambo played safety at Georgia from 2009-12 and recorded 16 career interceptions. This number is tied for No. 1 in school history with safeties Jake Scott and Dominick Sanders. In college, Rambo also recorded 235 total tackles and scored three defensive touchdowns. After his senior season, Rambo was taken by the Washington Redskins in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL draft.
In the NFL, Rambo played four seasons with the Redskins, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. In total, Rambo appeared in 41 games (16 starts) and logged 102 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles. Rambo was with the Bills during the 2017 offseason but was released before the season began. He did not play for a team this past year.
Smart said he is happy to have someone with Rambo's experience return to his alma mater and help tutor the players.
"He's a kid who pushed through, graduated from the University of Georgia, came from down in South Georgia where a lot of kids come from, and we think the experiences he had playing in the NFL are just unbelievable for these student-athletes," Smart said.
