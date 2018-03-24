Outside linebackers are getting a different type of style from new position coach

Georgia's outside linebackers are getting a new style of teaching.
For the past four years, Kevin Sherrer did a masterful job with the position. He helped develop Leonard Floyd, Jordan Jenkins, Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy into NFL-caliber players. He also did an outstanding job on the recruiting trail. But during practices, Sherrer specified on technique and rarely raised his voice.
When Sherrer did get loud, which was rare when reporters were allowed to observe practices, it meant something was really wrong.
Sherrer's methods were quite effective. And so could be the case for his replacement, Dan Lanning.
Where Lanning and Sherrer differ is that Lanning's voice carries on the practice field. During Saturday's session, Lanning could be heard over everyone on the defensive end of position drills. He is frequently moving around and shadowing guys through drills. The amount of movement he makes could even simulate a workout.
Lanning, 31, is the second-youngest coach on Georgia's staff behind inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann. Schumann, 28, has a similar personality as a coach too. Both are young, energetic and aren't afraid to mix it up with their players.
"Coach Lanning is a very energetic guy," outside linebacker D'Andre Walker said. "He reminds me a lot of Coach Schumann. If you have any questions about Coach Lanning, just look at Coach Schumann."
There is one difference, however.
While both are similar personality wise, Lanning wears the usual attire based on the weather outside. No matter the temperature, and even in over-90-degree weather, Schumann is decked out in a sweatsuit.
"No, that's one of the things about Coach Lanning," Walker said with a smile. "You won't catch him in a sweatshirt."
But Walker noted the two coaches are competitive and hypothesized that they could be seeing who takes the most steps during practice.
"They might be out there competing -- they both might have one of those mile walker things on their arms to see who runs the most at practice," Walker said."
Early on after the players took the field, Lanning was fired up about this being the first padded practice of the spring. He made sure to tell his players that, with the goal of getting them pumped for a physical outing.
Elsewhere at practice, Georgia defensive back Divaad Wilson has been impressive during the early-going of practice. Wilson, listed at 6-foot and 195 pounds, looks to have been adding muscle to his frame. Wilson's arms are quite defined for a true freshman early enrollee and he has been getting some run at the star position.
Thus far, Georgia's top two cornerbacks have been Deandre Baker and Tyrique McGhee. Baker was a starter a year ago and McGhee worked at both corner and star. Earlier in the week, defensive lineman Julian Rochester said he was happy to see Baker, a rising senior, return for his final year.
"He’s a lockdown corner," Baker said. "I like him on the side, that’s all his side."
Comments