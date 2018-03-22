It's now D'Andre Walker's turn to lead Georgia's outside linebackers

At a cool and windy practice Thursday, D’Andre Walker stood at the front of a group of outside linebackers for the first time in his college career.
For three years, Walker waited in line. The older outside linebackers — Davin Bellamy, Lorenzo Carter, Jordan Jenkins, Leonard Floyd — ran through drills first. Walker stood and watched before his turn arrived. All those older players are gone now, off to the NFL.
This spring, every time the position starts a new activity, Walker goes first. Now the elder statesman at a vital position in Georgia’s 3-4 defense, Walker wants to become a leader and a player his coaches can depend on every down.
“I'm proud and happy that I finally get a chance to show my talents,” Walker said.
Walker arrived at Georgia in 2015 a consensus four-star prospect who had played in the U.S. Army All-American game and registered 23.5 sacks his senior year of high school. But he played sparingly for the next two seasons as he waited behind Carter and Bellamy. He also struggled with penalties.
“My freshman year I lacked discipline. My sophomore year I lacked discipline,” Walker said. “Coach (Kirby) Smart got here and told me that's not what we're going to have here.”
Walker emerged near the end of last fall. Motivated by Georgia’s November loss to Auburn, Walker started making game-changing plays. He registered a career-high six tackles against Georgia Tech, at one point making three straight stops on one drive. A week later in the SEC Championship, Walker recorded two tackles for a loss and a sack.
“I felt like I could contribute,” Walker said, “so I showed my talents.”
In the Rose Bowl against Oklahoma, Walker sacked Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield in the third quarter and celebrated by mimicking Mayfield’s arm-flailing celebration. On Oklahoma’s next drive, Mayfield felt pressure and threw an interception into Georgia safety Dominick Sanders’ hands. The defender who forced the errant throw? Walker.
Playing less than half of Georgia’s defensive snaps, Walker finished second on the team and fifth in the conference in tackles for a loss (13.5) and second on the team in sacks (5.5). He collected 40 tackles, more than double his previous career-high.
Now, as Georgia attempts to redeem its loss in the national championship, Walker steps to the front of the line. No one stands in his way except for himself -- and maybe Smart.
“Me personally, I feel like I can play every down,” Walker said. “But at the end of the day that's not up to me, that's up to Coach Smart. I just have to do whatever the boss man tells me.”
