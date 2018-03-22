Sony Michel revealed why he isn't worried about UGA's running backs now that he and Nick Chubb are gone

Life after Nick Chubb and Sony Michel has started to set in.
For four years, Georgia was accustomed to having these two standout running backs toting the football. Chubb and Michel became the best running back duo in school history by amassing a combined 8,407 rushing yards. Chubb (4,769 yards) and Michel (3,638) rank second and third, respectively, in program history and are posited only behind Herschel Walker (5,259).
While these two running backs are off chasing their NFL dreams, they remain confident in the backs who will step up in their place.
Following his pro day performance, Michel said that Georgia will be in good hands with those stepping in.
Never miss a local story.
“The running back group is going to be amazing,” Michel said. “There’s not going to be any drop-off with the great guys in the backfield, I’m sure you guys know. Young guys, guys willing to work, guys willing to be coached and guys willing to win.”
In the beginning days of spring practice, rising sophomore D’Andre Swift has been the No. 1 back with Brian Herrien and Elijah Holyfield working in. Freshman early enrollee Zamir White, who tore his ACL four months ago, received some position drill work but has been ruled out of contact drills. James Cook, a freshman from Miami, is slated to enroll at Georgia this summer.
Last season, Swift was Georgia’s third back behind Chubb and Michel. Swift carried the ball 61 times for 618 rushing yards and three touchdowns. His 7.6 yards per carry average ranked second on the team behind Michel’s 7.9.
Swift showcased good burst and vision as a freshman. He scored a 64-yard rushing touchdown in the SEC Championship against Auburn and recorded a long of 20 yards or more in eight of Georgia’s 15 games.
Herrien (265 yards, one touchdown) and Holyfield (295 yards, two touchdowns) were the fourth and fifth backs, with Holyfield getting most of his work when games were in hand. But Michel sees Holyfield as someone who could contribute more in 2018.
“He can give everything the rest of those backs can give. He’s a playmaker,” Michel said. “That’s somebody who’s going to play for the team, somebody who’s going to help this team win.”
Georgia figures to be in good hands at the position. But given the fact that Michel also contributed on special teams, head coach Kirby Smart wants to see which backs can step up in this area as well.
“Who can replace 127 snaps Sony took on special teams?” Smart said. “Because right now none of those three have stepped up to the plate to say I can be as valuable at special teams as Sony was.”
As for White, Georgia won’t be able to get a close look at him during team drills as he continues to recover from ACL surgery. But that doesn’t mean Smart won’t evaluate him.
Smart is hopeful that White shows an ability to pick up on the offense during the spring, even if he can’t make contact with anyone.
“Can he learn and get blitz pick-ups?” Smart said. “Can he grow as a player without actually practicing?”
Comments