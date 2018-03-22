Practice notes: Zamir White (ACL) jumps into practice drill, shows off speed

Zamir White is only four months removed from tearing his ACL. The freshman running back has been ruled out for contact work during spring practice.
But that doesn't mean White is unable to participate in other areas of practice.
On the second session of the spring, White, wearing a brace over his right knee, was seen going through a route polish drill with quarterbacks. White faked like he was going to take a carry before running into the flat and catching a pass. White then turned up the field to complete the drill.
Thing is, White looked pretty fast out there in the drill. He may not have been running at 100 percent of his speed due to the injury but by no means was he taking it easy.
On Tuesday, head coach Kirby Smart was asked about White's health, to which he responded by saying he was unsure since he is "not a doctor." But Smart made it known then that White would be able to go through some individual drills.
"He certainly looks good right now," Smart said. "He's progressing along. He's maybe ahead of where we expected him to be. But to say he's going to be there fall camp, ready to go, I don't know that.You guys are going to see him out there. He'll probably be doing some individual trials, and you make your own assessment. Because that's the challenge for us is not knowing where he's going to be, with the help of our three current backs coming out of spring practice."
Other notes
-Georgia appeared to be working William Poole, Divaad Wilson and Walter Grant at the star position. Using Grant, an outside linebacker, at the spot would fall in line with how Lorenzo Carter was used at times in 2017, and how Leonard Floyd was utilized in 2015.
-There was no change to the starting offensive line, which was left tackle Andrew Thomas, left guard Kendall Baker, center Lamont Gaillard, right guard Ben Cleveland and right tackle Isaiah Wilson. Freshman early enrollee Warren Ericson was working as the second-team center.
