Legendary football coach rolls up his sleeves to work with players at UGA pro day

Bill Belichick stood on the periphery at Georgia’s pro day as he watched a host of NFL prospects showcase their talents.
Once individual drills started, however, it was a different story as he decided to get in on the action with Matt Patricia, his former defensive coordinator and newly named Detroit Lions coach.
“It’s really whoever wants to jump in and help,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “It’s pretty common for a coach to do that. I know he’s got a passion, loves the game and loves coaching. It’s a chance for him to coach guys, get them better and evaluate talent.”
Belichick led a group of four Bulldog linebackers, three of whom are near locks to be selected in April’s NFL draft. Lorenzo Carter, Davin Bellamy, Roquan Smith and Reggie Carter were being coached on a number of individual drills, whether it was with dummies or simulating a run play, with Bellamy and Carter holding bags for Smith and Carter to push around.
Smart stood behind as a spectator and appreciated the emphasis on recognition drills by Belichick, to see how the players would react. It’s not something that the athletes were able to do at the NFL combine in February — display the skill sets in a contact sport.
Belichick would pass along pointers on certain run plays such as outside zone and toss, but also pass along words of encouragement, such as to Bellamy, “That’s a good base. Way to keep your feet in front of you.”
“It’s crazy, kind of surreal,” said Carter, who grew up a Patriots fan. “To have Bill Belichick work with us during our drills is cool. When you have the season that we did with these seniors, they’ll come out.”
Added Bellamy, who took it as any coach working him out, regardless of caliber: “You’ve got to stay locked in and not get caught up in all of that.”
Bellamy and Carter got what they wanted out of the intensely covered period with the five-time Super Bowl champion coach, to display a greater sense of movement and to show that they both had solid skills in blocking and pass rushing.
Specifically, Bellamy wanted to show a sense of versatility. It was his first showcase opportunity since leaving Georgia’s program after suffering a hamstring injury before the combine, despite being invited. He couldn’t run the 40-yard dash due to continuing recovery, but did 19 repetitions of 225-pound bench press before to individual drills.
Bellamy met with Patricia and the Lions, along with the New York Giants Tuesday night. He has more planned from teams he couldn’t remember. Bellamy added his draft projections are “all over the place.”
“I did all of the pass rushing, showed my two-point stance and three-point stance,” he said. “I really showed teams that I can play 3-4, 4-3 and (any linebacker position). It doesn’t matter to me. I’m just a football player. I think I showed all of that today.”
Unlike Bellamy, Carter had the opportunity to compete in a full slate of events at the combine. He recorded 4.5 seconds on the 40-yard dash and had a 36-inch vertical jump and a 130-inch broad jump. Carter took just a week off in between the end of the Bulldogs’ football season on Jan. 8 and the start of professional training, so had “no doubt” that he’d perform well.
The two former Georgia outside linebackers trained together at EXOS in Pensacola, Florida, and also took some time with former NFL defensive end Chuck Smith in Atlanta. Smith forged a relationship with the two during their collegiate careers.
Carter, who was seen having a sit-down meeting with representatives of the Los Angeles Rams, took a lighter approach to pro day and wanted to focus on individual drills.
“There was no need to go out there and run again,” he said. “I ran my last 40 up there in (Indianapolis) and I’m never doing that again. That’s out of the way.”
Bellamy and Carter aren’t alone in support of each other either. Jordan Jenkins (New York Jets) and Leonard Floyd (Chicago Bears) have continued to give guidance to the newest group of outside linebacker prospects from Georgia.
Jenkins was standing on the sideline on pro day to give advice in between drills.
“We’re both prepared for this,” Bellamy said. “We always push each other, and we’ve been in the same room for four years. This OLBU, and we just want to be the next two.”
