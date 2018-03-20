'When he speaks, people listen.' Bulldog defender grasps leadership role

Jonathan Ledbetter didn’t think his career would go this fast.
He came in as a young freshman and saw his elder teammates finishing their careers and thought it would take forever for him to reach that point. Now, being able to reflect on his past, Ledbetter wishes it could start over and do it once more.
Ledbetter thinks it’s crazy for him to be a senior and be called upon to lead a young defensive line that lost upperclassmen Trenton Thompson and John Atkins after last season. Some of Ledbetter’s leadership qualities come easily, but it’s a different story when he needs to make a correction on the practice field.
“It’s kind of a tough job to get on to other guys and keeping everybody together,” he said. “Most importantly, I have to lead by example. I need to set the standard when guys step on the field.”
Ledbetter received a lot of constructive criticism from his former teammates in the front seven, most notably Leonard Floyd, Jordan Jenkins and Davin Bellamy among a few others. As Ledbetter enters the new role, he tries to stay away from hounding at a teammate, unless the situation calls for it, and chooses to take it lightly instead.
“This is how I did it and it might help you to do it this way,” Ledbetter may say before showing a demonstration.
J.R. Reed, a former transfer entering his second season with the Bulldogs, sees Ledbetter’s experience and understanding of the game as a benefit. Through three seasons, he has played in 23 games.
Georgia has an influx of youth entering spring practice with second- and third-year players expected to compete for vacant roles, along with nine early enrollees.
“I’ve been there before,” Ledbetter said. “You have a lot of stuff going on with being overwhelmed with school, football and a social life you have to deal with. It’s hard to balance it all when you get here.”
Ledbetter has had to endure a learning curve himself. In past seasons, he has depended on a “brother” in Thompson to be co-leaders amongst the group. The two defensive linemen made sure to hold each other accountable and when the decision was made for Thompson to declare for the NFL draft, he had many conversations with Ledbetter prior.
After that moment, Ledbetter knew that there was no option but to assume the role as he noticed others were looking up to him for advice.
“It is kind of difficult to do that by myself,” Ledbetter said. “I have a little bit more pressure, but God wouldn’t put me through anything I can’t handle so I’m not really worried too much about that.”
Ledbetter’s previous trials help him with that, however. Entering his sophomore season, he dealt with two alcohol-related arrests within the span of four months and has repeatedly admitted the struggles within that period. Now, he is on track to graduate with a biology major and is pleased where his life stands.
When things come to an end in nine months, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart envisions Ledbetter being seen as a positive influence.
“He's a guy that when he speaks, people listen,” Smart said. “They listen to people who have had hard times and fell on hard times. He can speak on an experience that not all of our players can speak on. He's been through some really tough times. He's certainly changed the narrative on his story to this point.”
