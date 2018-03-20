Spring practice notes: Freshman jersey numbers, offensive line competition

At this time last year, Jake Fromm made his first appearance in a practice jersey.
Now, it's Justin Fields' turn to go through his first spring practice as a member of the Georgia football team.
While Fromm started 14 of Georgia's 15 games last season, Fields will get a good look from the coaching staff as to whether he should earn some playing time. And if Fields plays his cards right, he just might enter into a true competition with the incumbent Fromm. Fromm, who turned into one of Georgia's team leaders during his true freshman season, has a reputation for being one of the hardest workers on the team.
But Fields has apparently already started to make his mark early on. Freshman tight end Isaac Nauta described Fields as having a "canon" of an arm.
Never miss a local story.
Fields looks every bit the part of a college quarterback. It's evident he has a strong arm. With Georgia only in helmets, contact will be limited Tuesday. But all eyes will be on what Fields is able to do during these practices, especially when the pads come on.
Offensive line notes
On the offensive line, Georgia's starting five was as expected: left tackle Andrew Thomas, left guard Kendall Baker, center Lamont Gaillard, right guard Ben Cleveland and right tackle Isaiah Wilson.
While Baker was starting at left guard, it did appear freshman Trey Hill was getting some work on the second team. Head coach Kirby Smart mentioned earlier Tuesday that Hill was someone he wanted to watch throughout the spring.
"I'm excited to see him compete," Smart said.
At right tackle, freshman Cade Mays and junior Pat Allen were working behind Wilson. This could be the most interesting position battle throughout the spring, summer and preseason. Wilson would appear to have the upper hand, given his year of experience in the system. But Mays is big, looking every bit the 6-foot-6 and 318-pound player he is listed at.
New coaching roles
As it was reported earlier Tuesday, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney is now working with the tight ends during position drills. James Coley, the co-offensive coordinator, was with the quarterbacks and Cortez Hankton was coaching receivers.
Chaney harped on the tight ends a good bit, raising his voice when needed. For as loud as Coley was with the receivers a year ago, he wasn't as much with the quarterbacks. That probably had to do with the fact he now only has five players at his position instead of many.
White runs
Freshman running back Zamir White was dressed out for practice but running on the side. Smart said White will not participate in contact drills during the spring. White was moving quickly but not at a full sprint. He is still recovering from ACL surgery.
Secondary note
At safety, J.R. Reed and Richard LeCounte appeared to be the two starting safeties. At cornerback, Deandre Baker and Tyrique McGhee were the first two up. As far as the star position, Georgia didn't show anything during the open period.
Freshman numbers
Here are the numbers freshman early enrollees were wearing:
Justin Fields: 1
Brenton Cox: 1
Zamir White: 3
Kearis Jackson: 10
Divaad Wilson: 17
Warren Ericson: 50
Trey Hill: 55
Cade Mays: 77
Comments