Georgia assistant James Coley receives promotional title along with position group change

To go with his raise, James Coley also received a promotional title.
Coley has been given the label of Georgia's co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. This would explain the lofty raise to a salary of $850,000 per season, which was an increase of $400,000. With Coley moving to lead the quarterbacks, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney will be handling the tight ends.
Last season, Coley coached receivers and Chaney led the quarterbacks. Coley was a candidate to be Texas A&M's offensive coordinator but elected to stay in Athens. With Shane Beamer leaving for Oklahoma, the Bulldogs needed a new tight ends coach, which was also part of the reason this move was made.
Georgia also officially announced that Scott Fountain will be its special teams coordinator and Cortez Hankton as its receivers coach.
