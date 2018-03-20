The latest on Georgia's injury situation with spring practice underway

Offensive linemen Justin Shaffer and Sean Fogarty will not be able to practice this spring due to knee injuries, head coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday afternoon.
Both players had surgery performed but should be fine to return to the team by the start of preseason practice.
"They'll be back full-go but they won't be out their practicing for the spring," Smart said.
Sophomore defensive back Deangelo Gibbs is also recovering from shoulder surgery. Gibbs, however, isn't enrolled at Georgia for the spring semester. The Bulldogs were in a similar situation last year, when defensive tackle Trenton Thompson withdrew from classes during the spring to focus on recovering from an injury and subsequent bad reaction from medicine.
So far, Smart said that Gibbs has done everything needed to stay in good standing with the team. Still listed on the roster, it is likely that Gibbs will be present during practices but working on rehab off to the side.
"(Gibbs) had left shoulder surgery. He had to address an injury that was there," Smart said. "He's doing really well with rehab and we anticipate a full return with him in the fall."
In addition, Smart said freshman running back Zamir White will not be able to do contact drills as he recovers from an ACL injury suffered near the end of senior high school season at Scotland County in North Carolina. White came to Georgia as the No. 1 ranked running back in the nation.
Smart said his recovery timetable is still uncertain
"He's progressing very well," Smart said. "He will be able to some things, walkthrough and moving around. But he won't in full-contact drills."
Smart also said defensive lineman David Marshall has a thumb injury that has a cast on it. Smart said he should be able to participate in spring practice.
"He should be ready to go," Smart said.
