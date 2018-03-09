Marist defensive back prospect impressed with detailed plan UGA showed on recent visit

Kyle Hamilton’s first visit to Georgia was an eventful one.
The three-star defensive back made it to campus Tuesday and had the opportunity to tour the athletic facilities, academic buildings and dorms by a recruiting host. Then, he met with defensive coordinator Mel Tucker and running backs coach Dell McGee to watch the Bulldogs work out.
It became clear why the Marist product was asked to go on the visit.
“They already had a plan for me athletically and academically,” Hamilton said. “It was a really fun experience.”
Athletically, the idea is for Hamilton to be a versatile defensive back if he is to sign with Georgia – seeing time at the high-safety position along with potentially playing some nickel. Georgia, in its 2019 class which ranks No. 2 nationally, has one defensive back pledge thus far in Dacula four-star Jalen Perry.
As the recruiting process transpires, Hamilton knows that programs may ask prospects to intensify their workout regimen or make improvements before they have a solid offer in hand. Hamilton thought Georgia may ask him to do the same, but that didn’t end up being the case.
“(Georgia head coach Kirby) Smart told me that if I am to commit, they’d take me right away,” Hamilton said. “That kind of showed how much interest they had in me. It definitely boosted Georgia up the list for me. It was about the effort that was shown on their side.”
Hamilton ranks as the 69th-overall safety prospect nationally and the 91st-overall player in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. The Feb. 22 offer to Georgia was one of 32 for Hamilton. He has also visited Clemson and Duke in the month of March.
The interest between Hamilton and the Bulldogs is becoming increasingly mutual as Hamilton has an idea of which programs he will seriously consider, but hasn’t yet made a formal list to trim down the variety of offers. Regardless, Georgia will “probably” find its way onto it.
Georgia has engaged in serious pursuit with a Marist product for the second consecutive year, following four-star tight end signee John FitzPatrick. The Bulldogs also have former Marist punter Bill Rubright on the roster as a walk-on.
FitzPatrick is now in the ear of the next Bulldog target to come from the Atlanta-area powerhouse.
“He just keeps telling me how great UGA is,” Hamilton said. “He makes it known that he wants me to play there with him.”
