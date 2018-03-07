Four-star outside linebacker with 11 offers is drawing interest from Georgia

The state of Mississippi’s top outside linebacker would love nothing more than to land an offer from his “dream school.”
Derick Hall, a prospect from Gulfport, Mississippi in the recruiting class of 2019, became a Georgia fan during his childhood. When he was younger, he would visit a friend’s house, and the two of them, along with his friend’s father, would watch Georgia football on television. Hall even saw Georgia take on Mississippi in Oxford as a youngster in person.
That exposure led Hall to the realization that he would love to one day attend UGA.
“Ever since then I’ve been a huge Georgia fan,” Hall said. “Ever since I’ve been researching. Academics are what stood out for me. Now, football is on top and that makes it even better.”
Hall visited Georgia’s campus last Saturday and came away impressed with what he saw. As someone whose family values education, he was pleased to see what kind of networking opportunities are available for “life after football.”
“Getting a degree from Georgia, having that Georgia name, is huge because it’s one of the top academic schools out there,” Hall said. “Education is the main thing in my house. Football is going to end for everybody some day. You have to know how to branch out and get a job, and adjust from football to a normal life.”
But on his visit, which saw him communicate with head coach Kirby Smart, inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann and outside linebackers coach Dan Lanning, Hall did not receive the coveted UGA offer. Hall currently holds scholarship offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Kansas, Louisville, Memphis, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Southern Mississippi, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
Even though an offer wasn't extended, the Bulldogs still have great interest in Hall and plan to visit him when his high school begins spring practice.
One reason Georgia hasn’t offered Hall at this time is that it holds a commitment from outside linebacker Nolan Smith and has been recruiting Grayson outside linebacker Owen Pappoe hard. Hall said Georgia didn’t want to extend an offer if it couldn’t keep it open throughout the remainder of the recruiting process.
Schumann has been acting as Hall’s primary recruiter and has made a positive impression thus far.
“I like him a lot. We talk on the phone a little bit,” Hall said. “When I got there on the visit, he and Coach Lanning talked to me and they really liked me. Just the character of those guys really lets me know Georgia is a good place.”
On his visit, Hall said he measured in at 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds. During his junior season of high school, he recorded over 40 tackles and posted 3.5 sacks with nine quarterback hurries.
While Hall doesn’t have a Georgia offer yet, he is hopeful one eventually comes his way.
“The biggest thing that came out of it was they are very interested in me and they like me,” Hall said. “They’re going to come down this spring to watch me practice and then I’ll come back up to camp.”
Comments