Georgia hosts massive out-of-state offensive tackle prospect, with mutual interest between both sides

Georgia hosted a number of players for its Junior Day weekend and offensive line coach Sam Pittman placed some focus on a 315-pound tackle.
Amari Kight, a four-star prospect out of Thompson (Ala.) High School, had the chance to tour the academic buildings as a potential electrical engineering major and meet with current players and some coaches – including Pittman and head coach Kirby Smart.
The Bulldogs also had Grayson offensive tackle Wanya Morris on campus for the event.
“(Pittman is) very energetic, he’s honest with me and he was a great teacher,” Kight said. “His main message was that he is very interested in me. He told me that if he wasn’t interested, then I wouldn’t have been on the visit.
The interest is mutual as Kight is “very interested.”
Georgia extended its offer to Kight on Jan. 29 and it was the fifth offer he had received in two weeks. Kight holds a total of 21 scholarship opportunities and is looking to potentially visit Clemson on Saturday.
Kight ranks as the 108th-overall player nationally, the 15th-best offensive tackle and the fifth-overall 2019 prospect in the state of Alabama, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. The Bulldogs have one offensive line commit in four-star tackle Luke Griffin (North Murray).
According to the 247Sports’ crystal ball, 86 percent of polled recruiting reporters project Kight to Alabama while 14 percent project him to land at arch-rival Auburn. But no out-of-state programs were listed, and Thompson had five prospects sign with programs in the 2018 class – all of which stayed in Alabama.
Kight insists it isn’t too much of a factor, but a school must do one thing in order for it to lure him away.
“They just have to make me feel at home,” he said.
Kight was one of many prospects who kept a close eye on the Bulldogs 13-2 campaign in 2017 and it made a good impression with the highly-touted offensive line prospect.
If Georgia were to add Kight, it would be the fifth four-star recruit to join the 2019 group. Georgia has seven pledges in the class that ranks No. 1 nationally.
“They are an up-and-coming program,” Kight said. “All of the coaches are determined to win the national championship. It’s all about relationships and family with them, and they do really good in the academic department as well.
