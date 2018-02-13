Georgia reveals salary information for two recently hired assistants

Georgia revealed salaries for its recently hired assistant coaches Cortez Hankton and Scott Fountain.
Hankton will receive $375,000 to be an assistant on head coach Kirby Smart's staff in 2018. It is believed that Hankton will be Georgia's receivers coach, with Smart stating during his National Signing Day news conference that Hankton, a former NFL receiver, played the position he will coach. Nothing has been made official at this time.
Hankton was previously the wide receivers coach at Vanderbilt from 2015-17.
Scott Fountain, who will be an on-field assistant with the Bulldogs in 2018, will be making $300,000. Both of these figures were released through an open records request submitted by The Telegraph.
Fountain was a special teams analyst with Georgia during the 2017 season.Smart credited Fountain with helping turn a struggling unit in 2016 into an exceptional group in 2017.
"He was probably one of the biggest assets in our program last year," Smart said. "Everybody has made a big deal about the turnaround in special teams. He was really responsible for coaching our coaches, and he was able to bring us, and me, some ideas to how we practice and some innovative things that he's done, changing what days we did different things, and just organizational things that I thought really helped us. With that, we were able to move up in special teams rankings and do a lot better, and to have him back I think is phenomenal for us."
Hankton was an assistant at Dartmouth from 2012-14 before taking the Vanderbilt job. Hankton played college football at Texas Southern before embarking on a six-year NFL career. Hankton competed for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2003-06, which was followed by stints with the Minnesota Vikings (2007) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2008). Hankton then spent three years in the now-defunct United Football League before becoming a coach.
"We got to visit and meet with and just thought the world of him," Hankton said. "He carries himself in a first-class manner, the way we want to do things at University of Georgia. He's a very intellectual guy. He also played the position, and any time you play the receiver position, I think it helps you tremendously with kids. He was an overachiever as a player. Here's a guy that played on several teams, and he kept making teams. He made them through toughness, his route running, his special teams play, and those are all things we want in our wide receiver room. So we're excited about both those guys."
