Georgia adds assistant coach to strength and conditioning staff

Georgia has made a hire to its strength and conditioning staff.
The Bulldogs' strength staff, led by strength and conditioning coordinator Scott Sinclair, has brought on Ben Sowders, who was most recently working as the head strength and conditioning coordinator at McNeese State. Sowders confirmed the news with an updated bio on his personal Twitter account. The news was first reported by Football Scoop.
Sowders spent only one season at McNeese State, an FCS program in the Southland Conference, before joining Georgia. He's not unfamiliar with the Peach State as he joined Georgia Tech as a player development coach in 2015. He was also the director of strength and conditioning at Gardner-Webb for two years prior to his stint at Georgia Tech.
He also served as a strength and conditioning coach at Southern Mississippi from 2012-13, working with the men's and women's basketball, volleyball and softball teams, as well as assisting with football.
Sowders replaces former Georgia assistant strength and conditioning assistant Aaron Feld, who was given a promotional opportunity to become Oregon's director of strength and conditioning.
Sowders also has experience working with head coach Kirby Smart. Sowders was once an intern at Alabama under strength and conditioning coordinator Scott Cochran when Smart was the Crimson Tide's defensive coordinator. Sowders played college football at Western Kentucky.
Sowders joins a strength staff that Smart applauded during its run to the College Football Playoff National Championship. The Bulldogs didn't suffer a season-ending injury during the regular season and saw soft-tissue injuries kept at a minimum. That prompted Smart to praise Sinclair for his efforts in keeping the players healthy.
“He's been kind of the unknown secret to the fact that we've been very fortunate,” Smart said. “When you look at injuries and how well you've been able to survive injuries and not have injuries, we've been really, really, really fortunate that we haven't had many injuries, and I think that's a credit to your strength and conditioning staff, and Scott Sinclair is by far and away the best in the country to me at that.”
