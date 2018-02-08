Ranking the top five under-the-radar players in Georgia's football recruiting class of 2018

Georgia didn't exactly sign any player in this class who could be classified as a sleeper.
In years past, the Bulldogs might have a handful of players who weren't regarded as prime prospects but possessed great upside. Everyone in Georgia's 2018 class, however, was sought after by other major Power 5 programs, signifying the strength in numbers head coach Kirby Smart was able to acquire this recruiting season.
Relatively speaking, there are a few players who could be considered under the radar. In Georgia's sense, some of these under-the-radar players might not be regarded this way if they went elsewhere. But considering that the Bulldogs signed the No. 1 class in the country, there are some pretty good players who might be getting lost in the shuffle due to the fact seven five-star prospects are in the fold.
Therefore, here are the top five under-the-radar prospects in Georgia's class of 2018.
5. Offensive tackle Owen Condon
Condon didn't get a chance to boost his standing in the recruiting rankings after tearing his meniscus in the second game of his high school senior season. But Condon, an early Georgia commit who was also pursued by Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and TCU, is massive at 6-foot-7 and 317 pounds. Being from the state of Oklahoma might not have done him favors for national exposure either. But offensive line coach Sam Pittman saw a lot in Condon and wanted him in the fold of this impressive recruiting class.
4. Cornerback Chris Smith
A lot has been made, and deservedly so, about Georgia's latest five-star addition in cornerback Tyson Campbell. But Georgia already had three pretty good corners in the fold, with one being Hapeville Charter's Smith. Smith, a four-star recruit, didn't receive the same kind of hype as others in this class. Maybe that's because he's 5-foot-11. Maybe that's because Smith, and he recently admitted this, needs to gain some weight before his college career begins. But Smith was pursued by a bevy of schools and held offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC, among others. He's proven to be a physical corner who can play in zone or man coverages.
3. Punter/place-kicker Jake Camarda
Specialists will never get the love they deserve on the recruiting circuit, which is why the nation's top-rated punter, according to the Kohl's Professional Camps rankings, is on this list. Camarda is not only a top-notch punter but is also entering Georgia as the fourth-best place-kicker in the country, too. Georgia learned this past season how valuable a punter can be with how well Cameron Nizialek performed. Camarda will join a competition with Marshall Long and Bill Rubright for the starting punter job. And if Camarda is as good as advertised, he just might win it.
2. Defensive tackle Tramel Walthour
Walthour was one of two defensive tackles Georgia signed in this class. At 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, Walthour has a solid frame as a soon-to-be freshman defensive tackle. During his Wednesday news conference after the signing class was wrapped up, Smart said he liked Walthour's toughness as a football player in the trenches. While Walthour offers some good upside, he also has the benefit of time as Georgia's defensive line returns a lot of contributors from the 2017 team.
1. Tight end John FitzPatrick
FitzPatrick already looks the part of a college tight end. He's 6-foot-6 and recently said he is up to 245 pounds. He got a great deal of experience blocking in Marist's triple-option system, so being aggressive in the run game shouldn't be a problem. FitzPatrick has also displayed great hands as a receiver and could be a matchup problem for many teams. For whatever reason, FitzPatrick was considered a three-star prospect for quite a while, despite holding offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida and other major programs. He eventually earned a fourth star but can still be considered underrated when compared to the rest of Georgia's class.
Comments