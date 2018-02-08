Ranking the top five signees of Georgia's football recruiting class of 2018

With the class of 26 players Georgia signed, it truly is difficult to come up with a top five.
After all, two five-star prospects will not be included, which is ridiculous when you think about it. And then there are those who would otherwise be in the top-five discussion at another school who fit near the middle of Georgia's list. For instance, Lee County safety Otis Reese was Michigan's top prospect. He became Georgia's 12th-ranked recruit after flipping, according to the 247Sports.com composite.
Georgia is in a fortunate position to have this kind of talent entering the program. But here are the top five prospects of this class who the Bulldogs will surely expect big things out of.
5. Outside linebacker Brenton Cox
Cox will start out with the outside linebackers but has the ability to be a hybrid player down the road since he can put his hand in the dirt if needed. At 6-foot-4, he offers ideal length combined with a weight of 250 pounds. Cox has the potential to be a long-term pass-rushing threat for a Georgia defense that has done a good job of disrupting quarterbacks from the edge in recent seasons. Considered a five-star prospect, Cox will have plenty of competition to beat out down the road, however, namely from fellow outside linebacker Adam Anderson. Cox edged out Anderson, as well as offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, only because of the experience he will gain as an early enrollee.
4. Running back Zamir White
While White is rehabbing a torn ACL, he previously stated he is hopeful that he will be ready for the start of the 2018 season. While Georgia would love that, it has the backfield that allows for White to take his time to ensure his recovery is going smoothly. White was a menace for opposing defenses in high school. He totaled over 7,000 rushing yards at Scotland County (Laurinburg, North Carolina) and was the top-ranked running back in the nation due to his blend of speed and power. A lot of hype has accompanied White throughout his recruitment.
3. Cornerback Tyson Campbell
Campbell is the lone signee on this list who isn't enrolling early. But Campbell has all the physical tools to be a special player. Georgia has an open spot to fill in the secondary with both Malkom Parrish and Aaron Davis graduating, and Campbell will certainly factor into the mix. In addition, Deandre Baker will be off to the NFL after this season, making this position a priority to firm up. Campbell, the first five-star corner Georgia signed since Branden Smith in 2009, offers ideal size (6-foot-2) and speed (10.4 100-yard dash) for the position, which is something the Bulldogs could use during his duration with the program. Campbell will enroll at Georgia during the summer.
2. Offensive tackle Cade Mays
An early-enrollee, Mays is already considered to be in the mix for the starting job at right tackle. With Andrew Thomas moving to left tackle, Mays and redshirt freshman Isaiah Wilson are set to engage in a competition beginning this spring. This marks consecutive years that the Bulldogs were able to bring in a five-star tackle, and both will soon be in a head-to-head battle. Mays is a big lineman at 6-foot-6 and 318 pounds. He also got some good experience partaking in practices leading up to the College Football Playoff National Championship after enrolling.
1. Harrison quarterback Justin Fields
In a class loaded with upper-echelon talent, Fields is the prize of the bunch. If not for a broken finger suffered late in the season, Fields might have finished the year as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 247Sports.com composite. As it turned out, Fields had to settle for being the No. 2 overall recruit in the country. Fields is a strong-armed passer who also offers a great running threat. While Jake Fromm is still easily the front-runner to start as a sophomore, there is at least a chance for Fields to earn a game package to keep opposing defenses on its toes.
