Florida's Mullen on Georgia's recent success: 'Even a blind squirrel finds a nut every once in a while'

Georgia finished Wednesday with the No. 1 recruiting class. It added a seventh five-star prospect in cornerback Tyson Campbell. It was able to end this recruiting cycle with four additional sought-after players, flipping two of them from the likes of Alabama and Michigan.
And this came after Georgia's run to the College Football Playoff National Championship.
It's safe to say Georgia fans are feeling good about themselves. And at least one Florida fan expressed his worry to the Gators' new head coach about it.
During a Q&A session with Florida fans, season-ticket holders, boosters and Alumni Association members, Florida head coach Dan Mullen took a question about Georgia's recent run of success and how the Gators can keep up.
"Listen, winning one SEC Championship Game doesn't make you a dominant program, you know what I'm saying?" Mullen said, according to 247Sports.com's Gator Bait. "In two of the last three years, we've been to the SEC Championship Game. So even a blind squirrel finds a nut every once in a while."
It's worth noting that the report states Mullen laughed in his response, which drew applause and laughter from the fans. The exchange was described as "light-hearted."
After dropping three consecutive games in the series against Florida, Georgia dominated the 2017 meeting by a score of 42-7. Still, the Gators have won 21 of the past 28.
But Florida underwent a mid-year coaching change by firing Jim McElwain one day after Georgia's win. After the season ended, the Gators hired Mullen, who had a successful run at Mississippi State. In nine years with the SEC West Bulldogs, Mullen led his team to eight bowl appearances. This proved to be one of Mississippi State's most successful periods of football, considering it has only appeared in 21 total bowl games.
Mullen will make his Florida head coaching debut on Sept. 1 against Charleston Southern.
