The numbers game: With 26 recruits signed, a look at where Georgia stands with the scholarship count

Another recruiting class -- well, for now -- is in the books for Georgia.
And this one is a dandy. The Bulldogs will end the recruiting season with the nation's No. 1 class after signing 26 players. Every player's national letter-of-intent has arrived, which means, for the time being, there is a clearer picture as to how Georgia's scholarship numbers shake out.
At any point during the calendar year, an NCAA team can only have 85 scholarship players on campus. Given that information, here is where Georgia stands in the numbers game.
Starting number
Toward the end of the 2017 season, the Bulldogs had 84 players on scholarship. It started the year with 85 but offensive lineman Sage Hardin retired from football due to injuries and will take a medical disqualification. Of the remaining 84, 17 players were seniors. Two juniors -- inside linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive tackle Trenton Thompson -- declared for the draft.
Safety Rashad Roundtree retired due to multiple concussions and will take a medical disqualification. Quarterback Jacob Eason announced his transfer to Washington. Therefore, the number of departing players from the original 84 number is 21.
Post-2017 season number
Taking the 84 and 21 numbers into account, Georgia enters the 2018 season, without taking into account this recruiting class, at 63 players. This gives Georgia 22 spots to fill.
The 2018 signing class
Georgia signed 26 players in this year's class. Nine of them enrolled early. Basic math suggests Georgia, if nothing changes, will be over by four scholarships.
Of course, that means nothing on Feb. 7, 2018. This happened last year where Georgia was technically over numbers wise but never had more than 85 scholarship players on campus at a given time.
In conclusion
Every team deals with transfers and other issues that wind up reducing the overall numbers of a team by the time preseason practice begins.
But between now and the start of the preseason, the magic number of scholarship players Georgia will need to see reduced appears to be four.
