Another flip: Georgia steals a longtime Alabama commit on national signing day

Georgia cleaned up during the early signing period. It is cleaning up on National Signing Day.
After landing five-star cornerback Tyson Campbell and four-star outside linebacker/safety Otis Reese, the Bulldogs got another prized prospect in Crisp County outside linebacker Quay Walker. And getting Walker wasn't easy.
Georgia was able to land Walker despite the fact he offered a verbal commitment to Alabama last summer. Walker is considered a four-star recruit and is the No. 2 outside linebacker recruit in the nation, according to the 247Sports.com composite. Walker, who technically stayed committed to Alabama, essentially re-opened his recruitment after declining to sign a national letter-of-intent during the early period.
Walker was also considering Tennessee in addition to Alabama and Georgia.
Never miss a local story.
Walker brought some theatrics during his commitment ceremony too. As he was announcing, he started to put on an orange Tennessee hat before throwing it across the gymnasium he was announcing in. He then revealed a Georgia shirt he was wearing underneath his pullover before putting on a Georgia straw hat.
With Walker in the fold, Georgia has signed the top two outside linebackers in the nation. The only one ranked ahead of Walker at outside linebacker is Rome's Adam Anderson, who signed with Georgia in December.
Walker's commitment assured Georgia of the No. 1 class in the nation.
This is the second player flip of the day for the Bulldogs. Earlier Wednesday morning, Reese signed with Georgia after holding an almost two-year verbal commitment with Michigan. In addition, Georgia reeled assistant coach Scott Fountain back to its staff. Fountain was an analyst with Georgia in 2017 but left in January to be Mississippi State's special teams coordinator.
On Wednesday, Football Scoop reported that Fountain will return to Georgia for an on-field assistant job, although it is unknown exactly what his role will be at this particular time.
Comments