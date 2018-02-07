Georgia flips four-star prospect from Lee County on National Signing Day

It's flip season at Georgia.
Lee County outside linebacker/safety prospect Otis Reese announced Wednesday that he will sign with the Bulldogs. Reese was committed to Michigan previously and held that pledge since two summers ago. Georgia made a strong push down the stretch in order to secure his commitment.
By keeping Reese in the state, Georgia prevented two consecutive players from Lee County to go to Michigan. Last year, Michigan won out over Georgia for former Lee County defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon.
Reese's decision came shortly after five-star cornerback Tyson Campbell announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.
Never miss a local story.
Georgia now has 24 commitments in the fold. Twenty of those players have already signed their national letters-of-intent, with Reese and Campbell's expected to come shortly. The Bulldogs are also waiting on signatures from commits Tramel Walthour and Jordan Davis.
Although the early signing period taking care of most recruits, Georgia is still quite busy. In addition to landing Reese and Campbell, the Bulldogs reportedly got assistant coach Scott Fountain back on its staff.
Comments