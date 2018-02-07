Scott Fountain to make his way back to Georgia as an assistant coach

Scott Fountain didn't move away from Georgia for too long.
After initially taking a job as Mississippi State's special teams coordinator, Fountain will reportedly be brought back as an assistant with Georgia, according to Football Scoop. It is unknown at the moment whether Fountain will be the special teams coordinator at Georgia, although that position is open with Shane Beamer leaving for Oklahoma.
Fountain was on Georgia's staff for the 2017 season and served as a special teams analyst. He was part of a turnaround on special teams that saw Georgia go from one of the worst its in the country in 2016 to being a productive group. A lot of that, however, did have to do with place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship and punter Cameron Nizialek excelling at their positions.
But the kickoff and punt coverage units underwent a massive upgrade.
Never miss a local story.
Prior to joining Georgia as an analyst, Fountain will be the ninth assistant on Georgia's coaching staff, with the program able to hire one more to round it out. A new NCAA rule went into effect in January that allows for programs to have 10 assistants on staff.
Comments