UGA or Alabama? The decision is in for five-star cornerback Tyson Campbell

Georgia has set recruiting history.
Since 2000, the earliest a consensus of recruiting rankings have been archived, Georgia is the first program to land seven five-star players in one class, at least according to the 247Sports.com composite. The Bulldogs were able to do this by securing a commitment from American Heritage (Plantation, Florida) cornerback Tyson Campbell Wednesday morning.
Campbell is considered the No. 2 cornerback in the country, only second to his teammate Patrick Surtain Jr.
Campbell chose Georgia over Alabama and Miami.
Campbell is the fourth defensive back to commit in Georgia's class of 2018, and the third from the Miami area. The other two secondary commits from Miami are Divaad Wilson (Northwestern) and Nadab Joseph (Miami Norland). The lone defensive back commit not from Miami is Chris Smith, who attends high school at Hapeville Charter in Atlanta.
The Miami pipeline is noteworthy, considering Georgia's No. 1 cornerback, Deandre Baker, is also from Miami. Latavious Brini, who redshirted after signing with Georgia in the recruiting class of 2017, is also a Miami-area product.
Campbell is a big cornerback at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds who could compete for early playing time. With Malkom Parrish and Aaron Davis exhausting their eligibility, Georgia will have some options as to how it wants to fill it. The Bulldogs could keep Tyrique McGhee outside or move him inside to the star position. Either way, there will be a position open and a lot of players vying for it.
Before Campbell's decision, Georgia was only the fifth team to land six five-star players, based on the 247Sports.com composite, in one recruiting class. However USC (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007), Alabama (2013, 2014, 2015, 2017), Florida State (2002, 2012) have been able to achieve this multiple times. Florida signed six five-star recruits in 2003.
Georgia is now the first program to sign seven five-star players in one recruiting cycle. Campbell joins quarterback Justin Fields, running back Zamir White, offensive lineman Cade Mays, outside linebacker Brenton Cox, offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer and outside linebacker Adam Anderson in five-star status.
