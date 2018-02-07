Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.
UGA Football

Live blog: Georgia looking to add to impressive 2018 recruiting class

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

February 07, 2018 07:19 AM

Athens

By the end of National Signing Day, Georgia hopes to have the nation's No. 1 recruiting class.

In December, the Bulldogs signed 20 players and vaulted to the top of the list. Ohio State has since taken the top spot. So there will be competition on that front between the two programs.

Follow along here for updates throughout the day.

7:18 a.m.: Georgia is awaiting two commits to send their national letters-of-intent in. Those are from Mallard Creek (Charlotte, North Carolina) defensive tackle Jordan Davis and Liberty County defensive tackle Tramel Walthour.



The Bulldogs will also be looking at bringing in two or three of the following players: American Heritage (Miami) cornerback Tyson Campbell (announcing at 9:30 a.m.), Lee County outside linebacker/safety Otis Reese (10 a.m.), Crisp County outside linebacker Quay Walker (11 a.m.), Samuel Clemens (Schertz, Texas) receiver Tommy Bush (noon) and Concord (North Carolina) defensive tackle Rick Sandidge (2:30 p.m.)

