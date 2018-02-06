Georgia lands prime TV slot for 2018 G-Day game

Georgia has received a prime television slot for its 2018 G-Day spring football game.
The spring game will take place on April 21 and kick off at 4 p.m. More importantly, the game will be televised on ESPN. Last year, Georgia's spring game was on the SEC Network.
Georgia and Alabama, the participants in the College Football Playoff National Championship, were the only two SEC teams to receive an ESPN spot. Alabama's A-Day spring game will kick off at 2 p.m.
The G-Day game will be the first look at the 2018 Bulldogs almost three months after a close 26-23 national championship loss in overtime to the Crimson Tide. On defense, fans will get a first look at a unit that loses inside linebacker Roquan Smith, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, outside linebacker Davin Bellamy, defensive tackle Trenton Thompson, nose tackle John Atkins and cornerback Malkom Parrish.
On offense, fans will likely get to see five-star quarterback Justin Fields in action for the first time. It will also be the first time in four years Georgia fans catch a glimpse of an offense without Nick Chubb and Sony Michel.
Here is the full SEC spring game schedule:
Saturday, March 31
South Carolina: Garnet-Black Spring Game, SEC Network, noon
Saturday, April 7
Mississippi: Grove Bowl, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Arkansas: Red-White Spring Game, SEC Network, 2 p.m.
Auburn: A-Day, SEC Network, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 13
Kentucky: Kentucky Blue-White Game, SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 14
Missouri: Black & Gold Game, SEC Network, 1 p.m.
Florida: Orange & Blue Debut, SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Texas A&M Spring Game, SEC Network, 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 21
Alabama: A-Day, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Tennessee: Orange & White Game, SEC Network, 2 p.m.
Georgia: G-Day, ESPN, 4 p.m.
Mississippi State: Maroon-White Game, SEC Network, 4 p.m.
LSU: National L-Club Day, SEC Network, 6 p.m.
