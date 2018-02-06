Georgia to have heavy representation at this year's NFL combine

A lot of former Georgia players will be representing their school at this year's NFL combine.
The Bulldogs received a total of 10 invitations for this year's combine, which will take place from Feb. 28 and March 5 in Indianapolis. If all goes well for Georgia at the combine, it could place itself with the potential to make history with how many players are taken in the 2018 NFL draft. The most draft picks Georgia ever had in one year was eight, set in 2002 and 2013.
Here are Georgia's 10 representatives:
DT John Atkins
Never miss a local story.
LB Davin Bellamy
LB Lorenzo Carter
RB Nick Chubb
RB Sony Michel
S Dominick Sanders
LB Roquan Smith
DT Trenton Thompson
WR Javon Wims
OG Isaiah Wynn
The Bulldogs also have a shot at placing two players in the first round for the first time since 2013. Earlier Monday, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay projected Smith to go 13th overall to the Washington Redskins and Wynn to go 20th overall to the Detroit Lions. During a conference call in January, fellow ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said Michel was a potential first-rounder but likely a second-round selection. Georgia has never had three players taken in the first round of an NFL draft.
Despite Georgia's large invite list, it turned out to be tied for third among programs. Alabama led the way with 14 players invited to the combine and Ohio State was second with 11. LSU also saw 10 players receive invitations to the annual scouting event.
Georgia getting 10 invites is a stark departure from last year, when only receiver Isaiah McKenzie was asked to attend. McKenzie turned out to be the lone player from Georgia selected in the 2017 NFL draft.
That will definitely change in this year's draft, which is taking place in Arlington, Texas from April 26-28.
Comments