Two Bulldogs appear in first round of ESPN analyst's NFL mock draft

Roquan Smith has long been thought of as a sure-fire first-round pick in this year's NFL draft.
But another former Georgia football player has stated a case to be a first-rounder as well. ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay now has offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn in the first round of his second mock draft. Wynn is coming off of a standout performance at the Senior Bowl that saw him earn the offensive lineman of the week award.
McShay has Smith going 13th overall to the Washington Redskins. His reasoning for the Redskins taking Smith is due to the need for defensive help now that they traded for quarterback Alex Smith.
"(Florida State safety) Derwin James is a possibility here, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Su'a Cravens, but Smith is the best player the board and would immediately increase the speed and athleticism on Washington's defensive front," McShay wrote.
Wynn is only three spots behind Smith at No. 20 to the Detroit Lions. Wynn started every game at left tackle in 2017 but projects to be an offensive guard at the next level. During Senior Bowl practices, Wynn worked at offensive guard.
"Detroit has plenty of needs on defense, but needs to keep Matthew Stafford upright to have any chance," McShay wrote. "Wynn developed into a dominant OT at Georgia and had a brilliant week of practice at the Senior Bowl when they moved him to guard."
Four years have passed since Georgia saw two players selected in the NFL draft's first round. The last time this occurred was in 2013, when Jarvis Jones (17th overall, Pittsburgh Steelers) and Alec Ogletree (30th overall, Then-St. Louis Rams) were taken.
In its history, Georgia has seen two players selected in the first round of an NFL draft happen seven times. Never in program history has Georgia landed more than two players in the first round.
In total, McShay has nine of the round's 32 projected picks from the SEC.
