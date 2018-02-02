Georgia's Kirby Smart earns national award following 2017 season

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was named the Maxwell Football Club's George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year in an announcement made Friday morning.
Smart earned the award after leading the Bulldogs to a 13-2 record and an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship. The Bulldogs lost to Alabama 26-23 in overtime in that final game.
Smart oversaw quite the turnaround in Georgia's program in only his second season at the helm. In his first season, the Bulldogs went 8-5 and won the Liberty Bowl. One year later, Smart had Georgia one play away from the program's first national championship since 1980.
"Coach Smart has engineered a tremendous season for the University of Georgia football program," Maxwell Football Club executive director Mark Wolpert said. "The team's 13-2 record is a great testament to the hard work of Coach and his staff, and also to the dedication shown by the student-athletes involved in the program. Winning the SEC Championship and taking eventual national champion Alabama into overtime in one of the most exciting games in memory are just amazing accomplishments for everyone associated with the Georgia football program."
Smart will be recognized with this award at the 81st Maxwell Club National Awards Gala at the Tropicana Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey on March 9.
By getting this award, Smart should be in line for yet another bonus. Smart's contract states that by earning a national coach of the year honor, he will receive $100,000. This amount will be added to the $1.25 million Smart has already earned in bonuses.
According to his contract, Smart will receive $400,000 for winning the SEC championship. With Georgia appearing in the national championship, Smart will receive a bonus of $600,000. Smart is getting $200,000 for Georgia ending the year in the top five in a major poll.
Smart also earned $50,000 for being named the AP SEC Coach of the Year.
As for his yearly compensation, Smart signed a deal worth $3.75 million per season when he was hired. He is expected to receive a raise, potentially a sizable one, not too long after National Signing Day.
