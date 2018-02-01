Isaiah Wilson couldn't play while redshirting. Instead, he embraced helping Georgia in other ways

Isaiah Wilson arrived at Georgia as a sought-after five-star prospect. Given Georgia’s problems on the offensive line in 2016, it seemed like the massive offensive tackle would have every chance to see the field as a true freshman.
But as preseason practice continued throughout last August, Wilson never got a look with the first team. It was a different true freshman, Andrew Thomas, who cracked the starting lineup instead. By the time the first couple of games came and went, it was apparent Wilson needed time to hone his skills.
With the Bulldogs improving up front, the coaching staff made the decision to give the highly-touted Wilson a redshirt season.
"By the second week of me knowing that I was going to redshirt I was OK with it," Wilson said. "I understood what it was for. I was getting better and everything like that with my progress.”
Wilson admitted that it was initially tough knowing he would come to practice but not participate in games. Being a standout lineman from Brooklyn, New York, where he actually scored some touchdowns as a wildcat quarterback in goal line situations, Wilson wasn't used to being on the bench.
But since he couldn't get in games, Wilson decided to play his part to pump his team, and the Georgia fans, up. He would give his teammates words of motivation in between series. He would throw his arms in the air to signal for the Sanford Stadium crowd to get loud.
“It’s tough at first but once you adjust and see why it’s happening, it’s OK, especially when you know you’re winning and you’re helping a team win," Wilson said. "Most people see a redshirt as I’m on the sideline and not doing anything. But I think I personally have embraced it. On the scout team I give the (first team defense) the best look I can. On the sideline, you guys have probably seen it, I try to get the crowd energized and get the sideline into the game. Once you embrace it, it’s very easy.”
When Wilson got to Georgia for summer workouts, and for preseason practice in August, the Southern humidity and heat proved to be a new experience. Wilson recalled being shirtless and in shorts but still gasping for air in weather approaching 100 degrees. Despite his five-star ranking, offensive line coach Sam Pittman said Wilson needed some time to develop before he could enter a game situation.
As Wilson developed through the season, Pittman saw improvement. But with Georgia's offensive line excelling, the coaches decided to stick with the redshirt to preserve another year of eligibility.
"He wasn’t ready to play. Pretty simple," Pittman said. "He wasn’t there yet. By the time we felt like he was headed in that direction it was late in the season so we decided to keep him there."
Georgia returns four starters on its offensive line in 2018, with only left tackle Isaiah Wynn heading off to the NFL after a standout four-year career. Thomas is expected to move to left tackle, which opens up a spot at right tackle. Wilson is expected to be in competition for that starting spot, perhaps with freshman early enrollee Cade Mays.
Wilson, who was down to 327 pounds near the end of the season, learned a lot about what it takes to be a college offensive lineman. He hopes to take that knowledge and apply it this offseason, with the goal of getting on the football field.
"I have a lot of patience now," Wilson said. "I have patience in my set, my hands are better. My weight’s better. I’m stronger, faster. I improved in every facet of my game.”
