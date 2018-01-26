Three Georgia assistants receive additional supplemental income raises

Three Georgia football assistants are receiving bigger raises in pay than previously reported.
Per an open records request returned to The Telegraph Friday, defensive coordinator Mel Tucker, offensive line coach Sam Pittman and receivers coach James Coley are receiving extra compensation next season from the UGA Athletics Association.
Coley is receiving the biggest raise at $25,000. That, combined with a base pay raise of $50,000, gives him a 2018 salary of $525,000.
Tucker, who is getting a base pay increase of $15,000 from the University of Georgia, is also receiving an additional $23,214. This puts Tucker at an annual salary of $938,214.
Never miss a local story.
Pittman is receiving an additional $8,333 from the athletics association, giving him a 2018 salary of $693,333.
Comments