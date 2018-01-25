An early look at Georgia's projected defensive and special teams depth chart

1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education Pause

1:00 One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level'

1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street

1:16 Watch boiling water turn to snow

1:02 How to catch a chicken

1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

1:48 Local museum, country star grace the cover of 2018 travel guide

1:10 Sad ending for Dawgs came in a flash

2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday