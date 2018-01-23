Georgia football assistants receive raises; salary info for Dan Lanning and Tyson Summers revealed

Of Georgia's assistants set to return for the 2018 season, quality control coordinator Jay Johnson stands to receive the biggest increase in pay.
Making $50,000 during the 2017 season, Johnson will see his year-end pay rise by $80,000 to $135,000, according to an Open Records Act request filed by The Telegraph. In total, five Georgia football assistants received raises and two new hires are officially on the books.
Outside linebackers coach Dan Lanning, who Georgia head coach Kirby Smart hired away from Memphis, will make a base salary of $325,000. Tyson Summers, who was previously Georgia Southern's head coach, received a quality control coordinator title and is earning $50,000.
As for the other raises, defensive coordinator Mel Tucker received a $15,000 raise in base pay to put him at $915,000 annually. Offensive line coach Sam Pittman and running backs coach Dell McGee each received $25,000 raises. Pittman is now set to earn $685,000 and McGee is will earn $375,000 annually.
Receivers coach James Coley, who turned down the offensive coordinator job at Texas A&M, received a $50,000 raise, which puts his salary at $500,000.
These total salary numbers, however, include the previously released supplemental income figures. Georgia only released raises to the base salary figures Tuesday afternoon and did not announce any changes to money provided by the University of Georgia Athletics Association. Therefore, it is possible the aforementioned Georgia football coaches' raises are even larger than what the university revealed.
The pay raises to Georgia's assistants were released only a couple of weeks following a 2017 season that saw the Bulldogs compete for a national championship. Georgia fell to Alabama 26-23 in overtime in a thrilling title game, which came a week after a double overtime victory in the Rose Bowl over Oklahoma.
Georgia won the SEC this season, by defeating Auburn in a rematch, for the first time since 2005.
